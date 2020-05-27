Cyclones also have embraced multiple tight end usage

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Iowa football program has come to be known by some as Tight End U.

Over the past 20 years, the Hawkeyes have had 14 players make it to the NFL — including three current starters — at a position that doesn’t even exist in some college programs.

You could make a case for ex-Hawkeye George Kittle being the best tight end in the NFL right now and T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant were No. 1 draft choices a year ago.

But the Hawkeyes are no longer the only team in the state to be a leading proponent in the use of tight ends.

Iowa State, which hasn’t had a former tight end start a game in the NFL since 1986, is catching up.

Last season, the Cyclones’ Charlie Kolar was named first team All-Big 12, teammate Chase Allen was the second-team selection and a third ISU tight end, Dylan Soehner, was an honorable mention pick.

That may speak volumes about how the tight end position is used (or not used) at other programs in the Big 12, but there is no question it has become a marquee position at ISU.

The Cyclones used multiple tight ends on 48% of their offensive snaps last season and head coach Matt Campbell hinted on ISU’s virtual tour last week that the number could go up this fall.