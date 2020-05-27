Cyclones also have embraced multiple tight end usage

The Iowa football program has come to be known by some as Tight End U.
Over the past 20 years, the Hawkeyes have had 14 players make it to the NFL — including three current starters — at a position that doesn’t even exist in some college programs.
You could make a case for ex-Hawkeye George Kittle being the best tight end in the NFL right now and T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant were No. 1 draft choices a year ago.
But the Hawkeyes are no longer the only team in the state to be a leading proponent in the use of tight ends.
Iowa State, which hasn’t had a former tight end start a game in the NFL since 1986, is catching up.
Last season, the Cyclones’ Charlie Kolar was named first team All-Big 12, teammate Chase Allen was the second-team selection and a third ISU tight end, Dylan Soehner, was an honorable mention pick.
That may speak volumes about how the tight end position is used (or not used) at other programs in the Big 12, but there is no question it has become a marquee position at ISU.
The Cyclones used multiple tight ends on 48% of their offensive snaps last season and head coach Matt Campbell hinted on ISU’s virtual tour last week that the number could go up this fall.
“The first thing is how far we’ve come from four years ago when we got here and we didn’t have a tight end on scholarship to getting to the point now where you’ve got three tight ends and all three of them are all-conference football players,’’ Campbell said.
Campbell gives much of the credit to the three players for how hard they have worked.
Kolar, now a junior, had one of the best seasons of any tight end in ISU history last fall, catching 51 passes for 697 yards and seven touchdowns. Allen and Soehner, both entering their senior seasons, combined for another 24 receptions and played big roles as blockers.
Campbell said some of the credit also goes to offensive coordinator Tom Manning for recognizing that Kolar, Allen and Soehner are some of his best players, and tweaking the offense to get them on the field more frequently.
The Cyclones didn’t use their tight ends nearly this much when Manning served as their offensive coordinator in 2016 and 2017. He then left for a year to work as an assistant with the Indianapolis Colts before returning to Campbell’s staff.
It’s no coincidence that he was the Colts’ tight ends coach during that one season away. Indianapolis targeted its tight ends 143 times in 2018 and Eric Ebron made the Pro Bowl.
Campbell said Manning came back to Ames with some fresh ideas on how to deploy tight ends.
“To be able to bring back the offense and make some baseline adjustments to what we do I think really helped us a year ago,’’ Campbell said.
Manning also coached ISU’s running backs last season but he now is in charge of the tight ends in addition to being the offensive coordinator.
“I think it’s a huge advantage for us that, No.1, Coach Manning is now their position coach and that, No. 2, I think he has the ability to continue to find unique ways to help them gain an advantage tactically,’’ Campbell added. “It’s going to be really fun to watch.’’
Of course, tight end isn’t the only position Campbell is excited about. He expects quarterback Brock Purdy to make another big step up in his third year as the starter.
And he loves his corps of running backs, led by sophomore Breece Hall and now coached by Mick McCall, who joins the ISU staff after 12 years as the offensive coordinator at Northwestern.
The defense returns nine starters, including two-time All-Big 12 safety Greg Eisworth, and will benefit from the return of 2018 second-team All-Big 12 defensive end JaQuan Bailey, who missed much of last season with an injury.
Campbell really likes the fact that he now is working entirely with players he recruited himself. A large contingent of fifth-year seniors includes Eisworth, Bailey, Allen and Soehner.
“This class of young men came here when Iowa State football was a vision, not a reality …’’ Campbell said. “These guys were our first signing class. All they knew was 3-9 football and they all came with a purpose to change the culture of Iowa State football.
“You look at this senior class and this is a powerful class. It’s a lot of guys who from the day they touched base here have made a difference in our program.’’
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!