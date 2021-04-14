Cyclones are well-stocked at cornerback

AMES — Iowa State cornerbacks coach Matt Caponi took over a young roster when he arrived in 2019.

Brian Peavy and De’Andre Payne, who were the cornerstones of Iowa State’s cornerbacks room, had just graduated and Anthony Johnson and Datrone Young had barely scratched the surface as freshmen who got some playing time.

Now, Johnson and Young are the veterans in the room along with Tayvonn Kyle as the Cyclones finally have some experience again at the position.

Johnson is the undeniable leader of the position room. He did an admirable job last season against Oklahoma State’s Tylan Wallace — the Big 12’s leading receiver. Wallace finished the game with five catches, 76 yards and no touchdowns. Last season, Johnson had 40 tackles, five pass breakups and two tackles for loss.

“Anthony has grown a lot,” Caponi said of his senior leader. “Not only as a football player but as a person. He’s really become the leader of the group. He’s changed his body through the strength and conditioning program — he’s already put on 10-12 pounds. He looks different and with the experience he’s gotten, comes confidence.”

Johnson’s experience and ability are unparalleled at Iowa State.