Cyclones' ascension under Campbell turns game into Top 10 matchup

“And yeah, there is a sense of pride with being a Cyclone right now. And there is certainly a great pride within our organization and program.”

A better Breece?

All-American running back Breece Hall notably had a subpar game against UNI, rushing for just 69 yards against the Panthers.

“I can’t play any worse than I did week one," Hall said. “I have high expectations for myself and everybody else. We all have high expectations of each other and as a whole, I didn’t feel like we played like we should’ve.”

Campbell noted just how close Hall was to breaking a few runs loose, and that’s in large part where Hall’s frustration of himself comes from. He knows he can do it.

“I think Breece was a little bit dinged up at the tail end of fall camp,” Campbell said Tuesday. “I really thought he was as great as I’ve seen him early on and I think you just felt like he was a hair off on a couple plays. Now, to Breece’s credit, there’s a couple other plays where some of the other guys were a hair off, so it’s not just on Breece Hall by any stretch of the imagination.