Cyclones' Big 12 football schedule fairly back-loaded

Iowa State rounds out the nonconference slate with a trip to Las Vegas to help break in the multibillion dollar Allegiant Stadium — the new home of the Las Vegas Raiders and the UNLV Runnin’ Rebels.

The Cyclones kick off their conference slate in Waco, Texas on Sept. 25 against the Baylor Bears. Cyclone fans may remember Iowa State’s last trip to Waco in September when the temperature on the field was 114 degrees and Baylor didn’t let Iowa State set up its tents on the sidelines to help keep the team cool and shaded.

The last game before Iowa State’s bye week is against Kansas on Oct. 2, and the Cyclones face the state's other squad in its first game back. ISU travels to Kansas State, which has dominated the rivalry over the last 20 years. Iowa State, however, has won two out of the last three, including a 45-0 rout last season.

The next week is homecoming against Oklahoma State, which is also among the favorites to reach the Big 12 Championship game, before the Cyclones close out the month of October with a trip to Morgantown, W.Va., to play the Mountaineers.