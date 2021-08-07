Cyclones' Big 12 football schedule fairly back-loaded

AMES — As Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby and Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff reportedly met Tuesday to discuss a potential future merger or scheduling partnership, first reported by Max Olson of the Athletic, it’s that time of the year to discuss the current year’s schedule, too.
As Iowa State prepares for its most anticipated season in history, its back-loaded schedule could helps build that anticipation. The Cyclones don't face Texas and Oklahoma — the two teams leaving for the SEC, and the two teams who could by vying with Iowa State for a shot at a conference championship — until November.
The Cyclones nonconference schedule kicks off with FCS power and in-state rival Northern Iowa. As coach Matt Campbell has undoubtedly figured out, the Panthers can’t be taken lightly — they handed Campbell his first loss in his first game and they took Iowa State to triple overtime two years ago.
The schedule continues by hosting in-state rival Iowa, a team Campbell has never beaten.
In most years the CyHawk game, while important to the state, isn’t as critical because it is not a conference game, but this year, it’s expected that Iowa State will be a preseason top-10 team with an outside shot at the College Football Playoffs. If the Cyclones lose to the Hawkeyes in the second week of the season, they can probably kiss that outside chance goodbye.
Iowa State rounds out the nonconference slate with a trip to Las Vegas to help break in the multibillion dollar Allegiant Stadium — the new home of the Las Vegas Raiders and the UNLV Runnin’ Rebels.
The Cyclones kick off their conference slate in Waco, Texas on Sept. 25 against the Baylor Bears. Cyclone fans may remember Iowa State’s last trip to Waco in September when the temperature on the field was 114 degrees and Baylor didn’t let Iowa State set up its tents on the sidelines to help keep the team cool and shaded.
The last game before Iowa State’s bye week is against Kansas on Oct. 2, and the Cyclones face the state's other squad in its first game back. ISU travels to Kansas State, which has dominated the rivalry over the last 20 years. Iowa State, however, has won two out of the last three, including a 45-0 rout last season.
The next week is homecoming against Oklahoma State, which is also among the favorites to reach the Big 12 Championship game, before the Cyclones close out the month of October with a trip to Morgantown, W.Va., to play the Mountaineers.
Astute observers have probably noticed that neither Texas nor Oklahoma have popped up on the schedule to this point. That’s because the people who made the schedule thought they’d save the most compelling games for the end of the season — and that was before Texas and Oklahoma announced they were leaving for the SEC.
Iowa State starts the month of November by hosting Texas. The last time Iowa State hosted Texas in November in 2019, the temperature at kickoff was a balmy — for that time of year — 51 degrees. Iowa State won that game 23-21 thanks to a Connor Assalley field goal.
The Cyclones then take a trip to west Texas to play the Texas Tech Red Raiders, to whom Matt Campbell has never lost.
Iowa State stays on the road and plays Oklahoma on Nov. 20 in a clash of schools fielding perhaps their most talented teams in more than a decade or, in Iowa State's case, maybe ever.
The two met twice last season and split the series, with Oklahoma winning in the conference championship game. Campbell has always played Lincoln Riley and his Oklahoma team well, and this game could be a preview of the conference championship game if the season goes Iowa State’s way.
The Cyclones end the regular season by hosting TCU on Nov. 26. The average temperature on Nov. 26 in Ames is 36 degrees, so at least it might not be freezing.
Then again, it might be freezing with a chance of a blizzard.