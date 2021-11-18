Cyclones eye more Norman success

AMES — Iowa State’s “moment” came in Norman, Okla., in 2017.

Quarterback Jacob Park didn’t make the trip and walk-on third string quarterback Kyle Kempt started for the Cyclones.

Iowa State upset No. 3 Oklahoma on that day. The freshmen on that team are seniors now. They view that game as the jumping off point for Cyclone football.

On Saturday, Iowa State returns to Norman, Okla., to play Oklahoma.

“It would be quite the finale to a journey,” senior tight end Chase Allen said. “That started it all for me as a freshman playing in that game. That was my first recognition of if you buy into the process and do things the right way, then it can pay off.

“We’ve seen how that’s unfolded throughout mine and coach Campbell’s career here. Being able to finish how we started it, that would be story book.”

Iowa State coach Matt Campbell has had more success than most coaches against the Sooners. He’s 2-3 against them in that time and he’s never lost to Oklahoma by more than 10, including his first season when Iowa State went 3-9.