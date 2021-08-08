Cyclones face tough questions ahead of 2021 season

Then you move to right tackle where Jake Remsburg and Joey Ramos both played last season, and both played at a high level. Ramos started the season at right tackle but was injured in the Texas Tech game. Remsburg took over for him and the offensive line didn’t miss a beat until he was injured inthe Big 12 Championship game and Ramos took back over for him.

No matter what, Iowa State has proven depth along the offensive line and it proved last year that it can handle injuries.

Who will be WR No. 2 and TE No. 3?

Xavier Hutchinson was wonderful for Iowa State last season, earning Big 12 Newcomer of the Year. As a junior, he caught 64 passes for 771 yards and four touchdowns. Iowa State’s second best receiver last year was the graduated Landen Akers who caught 18 passes for 269 yards and one touchdown.

The Cyclones need a bonafide No. 2 receiver. If senior Tarique Milton stays healthy, he can be that guy. Iif junior Joe Scates is able to stay consistent, he has the ability to be a No. 2 receiver, as does junior Sean Shaw.