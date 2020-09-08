Cyclones fielding new o-line

“From summer until now, they have all collectively grown,” Purdy said. “Obviously Trevor Downing and Colin Newell have done a great job of helping out everyone else, whether they’re running with the ones or running with the twos.

“For me, being back there in pass protection and everything, I love what I see so far. The bottom line is, they’re all willing to do what it takes this year to be the best offensive line they can be. I know that and they know that. I’ll go to war with them any day of the week because they have the drive in them. I’m ready to roll with them come Saturday.”

Bailey back

Iowa State defensive end JaQuan Bailey hasn’t played football in about 11 months after suffering a leg injury last season as a senior.

The only positive about the injury for Bailey is it occurred within the requisite four-game limit for a player to redshirt.

Thanks to that relatively new rule, the Cyclones get Bailey, who is tied for the career sack record at Iowa State, back for a fifth year.

Early in fall camp, Campbell said Bailey looked rusty, but he’s now shaken that rust off and is ready for his second senior season.