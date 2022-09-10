Cyclones go the distance to claim Cy-Hawk win

IOWA CITY – As he watched his players run across a rain-slickened turf at Kinnick Stadium to grab the Cy-Hawk Trophy for the first time since 2014, Iowa State coach Matt Campbell saw it as a beginning not an end.

The Cyclones earned every bit of the hardware they hoisted following Saturday’s 10-7 victory over Iowa, ending the Hawkeyes’ six-game win streak in the Cy-Hawk series with a clock-chewing 99-yard touchdown drive that began following an Iowa fumble at the goal line.

“That’s what is a little tricky about this game sometimes. It’s a great rivalry, a special rivalry, yet it’s still the second game of the season,’’ Campbell said. “From our end, if we let this shape us rather than define us and use what we learned today and grow from it, it can be a good thing.’’

The Cyclones were defined Saturday by resiliency, enough of it to overcome two interceptions, a fumble and two blocked punts.

The game was decided by a 21-play, 99-yard drive that ran 11 minutes, 49 seconds off the clock in the third and fourth quarters and ended with an 8-yard touchdown pass to Xavier Hutchison with 8 minutes, 27 seconds remaining in the game.’

Iowa State moved the chains on five third-down conversions before Hunter Dekkers found Hutchinson open in the left side of the end zone on a sixth third-down snap for the Cyclones’ only touchdown of the game.

“They did ‘cover zero’ like they normally do on a big play in the end zone,’’ Hutchinson said. “Hunter believed in me one more time. I’m just happy I could make that play for him.’’

The inability to get off the field on a drive which accounted for more than a third of Iowa State’s 313 yards of offense was a source of frustration for the Hawkeyes.

“When you can’t make that one play or get that one stop, it’s tough,’’ Iowa safety Quinn Schulte said.

Hawkeye cornerback Cooper DeJean echoed those thoughts.

“It’s frustrating because you feel like you just couldn’t do enough,’’ DeJean said. “You couldn’t get the stop on third down that you need.’’

Dekkers, who threw for 184 yards while completing 25-of-38 passes, connected on 6-of-7 attempts including four third-down throws during the game-deciding drive before connecting with Hutchinson for one of his 11 receptions totaling 98 yards.

And when the Cyclones weren’t completing passes on the deciding drive, they were putting the ball in the hands of Jirehl Brock.

The junior running back from Quincy, Ill., ran for 27 yards on eight carries on the drive, part of 100-yard rushing performance on 27 carries.

“I felt like offensively we were in a pretty good rhythm through part of the football game,’’ Campbell said. “We didn’t always finish but we did when we needed it the most.’’

For a second straight week, that rhythm eluded Iowa.

The Hawkeyes finished 150 yards of offense, 16 fewer than in their struggle-filled season-opening win over South Dakota State.

“I think the biggest thing for us now is going back to work every day and working to improve because I still feel this is not representative of our offense,’’ Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras said. “I’m sure that’s not what people want to hear because of what we have shown the last two weeks, but the process is kind of a long and winding road.’’

Coach Kirk Ferentz said the Hawkeyes must find a way to improve.

“We did a lot of good things on defense and had a lot of big special teams plays, but we work to do, obviously, to move the football,’’ Ferentz said. “We have to score more than seven points if we’re going to be successful. That’s where our focus goes.’’

Iowa, which hadn’t turned the ball over in a game against Iowa State since Jordan Canzeri fumbled in the fourth quarter of a 2015 game between the teams, gave it away twice in the first half but still managed to take a 7-3 lead into the locker room at halftime.

The Hawkeyes’ score came less than three minutes into the game following a blocked punt that gave Iowa possession on the Iowa State 16-yard line.

Lukas Van Ness smothered an attempted punt by Tyler Perkins that was recovered by Reggie Bracy and returned nine yards.

Two snaps later, Leshon Williams rushed for the first touchdown of his collegiate career.

The sophomore running back’s 9-yard carry into the end zone for the Hawkeyes’ first touchdown of the season gave Iowa a lead that lasted until the Cyclones completed their 99-yard drive in the fourth quarter.

The Cyclones were unable to capitalize on either of Iowa’s two turnovers in the opening half.

ISU turned the ball back over to the Hawkeyes after both a fumble by Petras late in the first quarter and an interception thrown by the senior quarterback late in the second quarter.

Petras fumbled following a hit by Gerry Vaughn with 33 seconds to go in the opening quarter and Will McDonald IV recovered the ball at midfield.

The Cyclones marched to the 1-yard line where a hit from Kaevon Merriweather jarred the ball out of the hands of Brock and Logan Klemp fell on the loose ball in the end zone for the touchback.

ISU used a 14-play, 76-yard drive to cut the Iowa lead to 7-3 on a 22-yard field goal by Jace Gilbert with 3:45 to go in the half before Colby Reeder intercepted a Petras pass that was deflected off the hands of intended receiver Alec Wick.

Reeder returned the ball 13 yards to the Iowa 12-yard line, but two plays later DeJean stepped in front of a Dekkers pass in the end zone for a touchback with :57 remaining in the half.

Costly mistakes continued to plague both teams during a scoreless third quarter.

Terry Roberts intercepted a pass by Dekkers and Van Ness tied an Iowa record when he blocked a punt for the second time in the game.

Van Ness’ block gave the ball to Iowa at its 20-yard line but a fumble by fullback Monte Pottebaum as he stretched to reach the goal line on a carry from 1-yard line was recovered by Kendall Jackson, positioning Iowa State for its winning drive.

“We had them on the 1, if we could make them punt again and make a play, who knows, but credit (Iowa State), they responded when they had to and that’s what it takes to win football games.’’