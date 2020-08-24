Cyclones, Hawkeyes ranked in top 25

For the second straight year, Iowa State and Iowa will begin the season ranked in the Associated Press preseason college football poll.

However, only one has a chance to stay there when weekly regular-season ballots begin next month.

The Cyclones are ranked 23th and the Hawkeyes are 24th in the AP preseason poll released Monday that lists Clemson, Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia and Oklahoma as the top five teams in the nation.

ISU will have a chance to remain in the rankings when play is scheduled to begin in September, while Iowa is guaranteed to fall out after the Big Ten chose to postpone its schedule to the spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The entire AP preseason poll will look much different from the polls that will be released in upcoming weeks.

All teams were eligible for the preseason poll, while the weekly regular season polls that begin in September will include only teams that are playing a fall schedule.

That means teams from the Big Ten, Pac-12, Mid-American and Mountain West conferences which received votes in the preseason poll will not be eligible to receive votes in upcoming polls.