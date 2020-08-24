Cyclones, Hawkeyes ranked in top 25

For the second straight year, Iowa State and Iowa will begin the season ranked in the Associated Press preseason college football poll.
However, only one has a chance to stay there when weekly regular-season ballots begin next month.
The Cyclones are ranked 23th and the Hawkeyes are 24th in the AP preseason poll released Monday that lists Clemson, Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia and Oklahoma as the top five teams in the nation.
ISU will have a chance to remain in the rankings when play is scheduled to begin in September, while Iowa is guaranteed to fall out after the Big Ten chose to postpone its schedule to the spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The entire AP preseason poll will look much different from the polls that will be released in upcoming weeks.
All teams were eligible for the preseason poll, while the weekly regular season polls that begin in September will include only teams that are playing a fall schedule.
That means teams from the Big Ten, Pac-12, Mid-American and Mountain West conferences which received votes in the preseason poll will not be eligible to receive votes in upcoming polls.
Teams that are playing a fall schedule, which currently include teams in the Atlantic Coast, American, Big 12, Conference USA, Sun Belt and Southeastern conferences, will be eligible for the 62 voters to consider during the upcoming months.
The AP does plan to conduct polls if a spring season is held and any teams playing then would be eligible for consideration at that point.
Iowa State, making just its third appearance ever in the AP preseason poll, is one of four Big 12 teams to earn a spot in the preseason top 25.
Coach Matt Campbell’s team is building around a collection of eight returning defensive starters from last season’s 7-6 team along with the strong arm of quarterback Brock Purdy.
In addition to the Cyclones and fifth-ranked Oklahoma, Big 12 teams to land spots in the preseason poll include Texas at 14th and Oklahoma State at 15th.
Iowa is one of six Big Ten teams which landed spots in the preseason AP poll.
Ohio State, ranked second, will become the first team in the history of the AP poll to fall out of the poll from that lofty of a perch when the first regular-season poll is released.
Penn State is ranked seventh, Wisconsin 12th, Michigan 16th and Minnesota is 19th ahead of Iowa.
Coach Kirk Ferentz’s team, ranked in the preseason top 25 for the fourth time in the past 11 years, returns 12 starters including seven on offense from a 10-3 team.
The Hawkeyes eventually hope to build around a line anchored by senior tackle Alaric Jackson as well as returning running back Tyler Goodson, who last season became the first true freshman ever to lead Iowa in rushing.
The AP will name its preseason all-American team on Tuesday.
All players who entered the 2020 season with eligibility, including those who have opted out of the upcoming season, are eligible for consideration for that team. Only players who participate this fall will be eligible for postseason all-American honors.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!