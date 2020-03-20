Cyclones hope young corners mature

AMES — Time is unrelenting. No matter what happens, time marches on and people get older — and hopefully more mature.
For Iowa State’s secondary, that’s a good thing. Last season, the Cyclones’ young defensive backs struggled and it proved costly at times.
Both starting cornerbacks — Anthony Johnson and Datrone Young — were sophomores. Their backups were redshirt freshman Tayvonn Kyle — who started his career as a receiver before switching to defense — and true freshman Kym-Mani King. Kyle also started the last five games.
All are talented, but all made mistakes at times.
Iowa State’s pass defense was fifth in the Big 12 last season after being second in 2018 when the Cyclones started two seniors at cornerback.
Spring would have been a critical time for this young position group to make sure they’re progressing. With all having at least one year of playing time under their belt, the quartet was expected to make a jump going into fall camp.
They can still get there, but it could be harder for coach Matt Campbell and defensive coordinator Jon Heacock to gauge how much the unit has improved.
Johnson was the most consistent of the four last season, becoming Iowa State’s top corner. He was sixth on the team in tackles with 60 and proved to be skilled at blitzing from the edge, recording seven tackles for a loss and two sacks. The 6-foot St. Petersburg, Fla., native also tied for the team lead in pass breakups with 10.
Although all of the top corners from last season return, the most experienced position group in the secondary is safety.
Greg Eisworth is a two-time first-team All-Big 12 selection and the only Cyclone player to earn that honor last season. He logged 65 tackles and had 10 pass breakups in 12 games in 2019 despite playing much of the season with an injured shoulder.
The senior can both play in or close to the box to help in run support or drop back in coverage.
At the other safety spot, Lawrence White emerged last season as both Eisworth and Braxton Lewis battling injuries.
White was second on the team in tackles with 84 and also added four pass breakups and two interceptions.
His efforts earned him a spot on the honorable mention All-Big 12 team.
While White and Eisworth will be relied upon to provide stability for the back end of the defense, a new player must step up in Heacock’s three-safety looks. The most likely candidate is sophomore D.J. Miller.
Miller played in 11 games last season as a true freshman. He made the most out of his opportunities, posting nine tackles, three pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
It’s a small sample size, but the coaching staff has been high on him since he stepped on campus.
Another young safety who has opened eyes is redshirt freshman Isheem Young. Campbell said he had a hard time not removing Young's redshirt last season.
“Isheem Young continues to demand attention because when you watch him play, it’s really impressive,” Campbell said.
Senior Arnold Azunna and junior Keonte Jones provide veteran depth. Both have seen the field in their time at Iowa State and should be expected to be key backups for the Cyclones.