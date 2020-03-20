Cyclones hope young corners mature

AMES — Time is unrelenting. No matter what happens, time marches on and people get older — and hopefully more mature.

For Iowa State’s secondary, that’s a good thing. Last season, the Cyclones’ young defensive backs struggled and it proved costly at times.

Both starting cornerbacks — Anthony Johnson and Datrone Young — were sophomores. Their backups were redshirt freshman Tayvonn Kyle — who started his career as a receiver before switching to defense — and true freshman Kym-Mani King. Kyle also started the last five games.

All are talented, but all made mistakes at times.

Iowa State’s pass defense was fifth in the Big 12 last season after being second in 2018 when the Cyclones started two seniors at cornerback.

Spring would have been a critical time for this young position group to make sure they’re progressing. With all having at least one year of playing time under their belt, the quartet was expected to make a jump going into fall camp.

They can still get there, but it could be harder for coach Matt Campbell and defensive coordinator Jon Heacock to gauge how much the unit has improved.