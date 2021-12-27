Cyclones' Hummel set to play in fifth straight bowl game

“I think our record is a reflection of who we are as a team, just who we were in the regular season,” Hummel said. “But I do think it’s not — we didn't reach our full potential at times, and I think this is just another opportunity to show that we can reach our full potential still in this year, and with this team, and to be able to do it against a great team such as Clemson.”

The Tigers (9-3) missed out on the four-team College Football Playoff for the first time since 2014, so they’ve dealt with their own set of near-misses.

They lost by a touchdown to No. 3 Georgia. They fell in double-overtime to No. 18 North Carolina State. Kenny Pickett and 13th-ranked Pitt beat them 27-17.

Clemson has won four straight games since — and remain an extremely formidable foe rippling with four and five-star standouts.

“They’re talented players,” Hummel said. "They like to run the ball. Big quarterback.”

So big hits await. Probably some tough misses, too. Either way, Hummel will be in the right place at the right time, ready to deliver his best shot.

“I think really what you have is a blue-collar player that's gonna do all the little things that we as coaches want our kids to do,” Wilson said. “He's going to be one of the first guys in the weight room, one of the last guys to leave. And he's going to be a great example for everybody else. And then basically he's going to settle in and play excellent football for you and be a big part of your success. And he's really done that at both places that he's gone.”

