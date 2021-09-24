Cyclones jump into fire of Big 12 play

“We really have totally changed our training model from January on knowing the challenges at hand,” Campbell said. “Will that pay off? Was that the right move? What does that all look like? Man, I’m really confident it’s gonna be the perfect thing for this team.

“I know that this season’s schedule is drastically different. I think part of that difference is now you’re gonna get into our fourth and fifth games in a row and we’re going to find out really fast, coming this Saturday if we can handle it.”

Baylor, which finished ninth in the 10-team Big 12 last season with just two wins, has gotten off to as fast of a start as anybody in the conference.

The Bears are 3-0 with an average margin of victory of 35.3 points. Baylor hasn’t exactly played a rigorous schedule, but it has shown improvement from where it was last season.

“Right out of the gate, we’re going to get probably the hottest team in the Big 12,” Campbell said. “It’s a great challenge for everybody involved and I do think one thing I’ve learned being a part of this conference now for six years is you have to be on your ‘A’ game because if you’re not playing your ‘A’ game you’re gonna get beat.”

It’s a message the players have taken to heart.