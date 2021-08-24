Cyclones like D-line depth

“Howard Brown has come in and he is, in my opinion, cut out of the same mold as J.R. Singleton,” Campbell said of the 330-pound Brown. “Howard is very mature and he’s as big as big can be — sometimes too big — but he can run and he can play quarterback, so maybe we’ll do a little bit of that.”

Rasheed also said unprompted that Campbell has been using Brown for goal-line situations during fall camp as a quarterback.

Rounding out the defensive end rotation is North Scott grad Zach Petersen. Petersen started for JaQuan Bailey in 2019 when he was out for the season with an injury but has since been a key reserve for the Cyclones. Because he’s a reserve, Campbell is often asked if Petersen is underrated or an unsung hero.

“I kind of chuckle at that,” Campbell said. “I’ve heard that multiple times. But if you go back and watch our football team play and Zach Petersen, he’s been exceptional for us. … I really feel like Zach Petersen is one of the best defensive linemen we’ve coached since I’ve been here.”

Uwazurike said Petersen, a senior, is one of the best leaders he’s been around.

“He reminds everyone what hard work is every day,” Uwazurike said. “He’s one of my favorite defensive linemen. He plays hard and he’s probably the smartest guy we have in our room in terms of the playbook. If there’s something I don’t know, I know for a fact he knows it. I still go to Zach Petersen to this day. And when we go to practice, he’s right with me, the first in line. He coaches up the younger guys and he’s doing as much as possible. He’s just as much of a leader as I am in our room. It’s great to have him by my side.”

