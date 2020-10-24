Cyclones miss opportunities in Big 12 showdown

The defenses reigned throughout the game. Each defense held the opposing offense to worse than 38% on third down, had at least seven tackles for loss and kept the playmakers in check.

Purdy completed just 19 of his 34 attempts for 169 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders was back in action after missing the Cowboys’ last two games with an injury. He was more efficient than Purdy, completing 20 of 29 for 235 yards and a touchdown. Iowa State was able to intercept two Sanders passes, and the Cyclone offense was able to capitalize, scoring touchdowns off each.

The bright spot for Iowa State’s offense was once against running back Breece Hall. The sophomore rushed for a career-high 185 yards and a touchdown.

Hall’s stat line was bolstered by a 70-yard run and a 66-yard touchdown run. Without those runs, he averaged just 2.7 yards per carry, which is a product of Oklahoma State’s defensive front seven.

The Cowboys disrupted Iowa State’s offense throughout the day. Beyond limiting Hall — besides the two big runs — they also put constant pressure on Purdy.

Purdy was sacked three times and was hurried four times.