Cyclones' offense finding balance

Hall ran the ball 16 times in the second half against Oklahoma, a game in which Iowa State trailed until mid-way through the fourth quarter, and Purdy threw the ball 10 times.

Against TCU, a game Iowa State led wire-to-wire, the Cyclones had a good run-pass balance with Iowa State rushing 28 times and passing 23.

“I think that offensively finding balance has been big for us,” Campbell said. “I think that’s something that when you look at us, when we’ve been at our best, balance has been the key to success. When we have been off-kilter one way or another, I really don’t know if that’s the best football we can play.

“Being balanced is really who we’ve been when we’ve been at our best. So finding that balance within a game, finding that balance within the run game and the pass game, I really do think is critical for us becoming the best version of ourselves we can be.”

The players can see the offensive balance evolve as well.