Cyclones' offense gets right in Vegas

LAS VEGAS — After two lackluster offensive performances in its first two games, No. 14 Iowa State flew into Las Vegas with a sense of urgency.
The Cyclones flew back to Ames with some pep back in their step.
Brock Purdy completed 21 of 24 pass attempts for 288 yards and three touchdowns to lead No. 14 Iowa State over UNLV 48-3 late Saturday night.
Purdy, who also rushed for 33 yards, finished with a 229.6 quarterback rating, the third-highest of his career.
It was a major turnaround for Purdy from last week when he was benched during a 27-13 loss to in-state rival Iowa after completing 13 of 27 passes, throwing three interceptions and turning in a career-low 68.9 passer rating.
“Coming off last week it was rough, just the way we played, our mindset and everything,” Purdy said. “My mindset, big game last week, it hurt. There was no joy, no excitement, no sense of urgency.
“Just to get on the road, get away, come out here and just play football with the guys was our main mission and goal. Still some stuff we’ve got to clean up, but it was a good confidence booster, for sure.”
Iowa State (2-1) finished with 486 yards of offense and 7.59 yards per play, scoring on eight of its 11 possessions, including six touchdowns.
Breece Hall, who rushed for 69 yards in each of Iowa State’s first two games, rushed for 70 of his 101 yards in the first quarter to lead the Cyclones’ rushing attack. Hall scored two touchdowns.
Wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson, who entered the game with 110 total receiving yards this season, had 10 receptions for 133 yards and two touchdowns.
“I think we played with the intensity and the sense of urgency I expected our football team to have,” Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said. “For whatever reason I’ve done a poor job prior to early on this week of getting that sense of urgency demanded. I put those things on my shoulders. I was proud of our leadership. I thought they responded.”
As efficient as Iowa State’s offense was while Campbell had his starters in the game, the defense was just as suffocating after entering the game ranked eighth with 224 yards allowed per game.
UNLV (0-3) was held to 23 yards on 18 plays in the first half and finished with 130 yards for the game.
Of UNLV's 15 plays on third and fourth downs, Iowa State allowed only two conversions. Safety Isheem Young also came down with an interception.
“I’ll continue to say our defense is the heart and soul of this team,” Purdy added. “They got a bunch of stops, they’re awesome, they’re lights out.”
The sense of urgency was there in all facets of the game and it allowed Iowa State’s young players to get an extended run during a game.
Iowa State played its backups on defense for the entire second half and played its offensive backups for part of the third and the whole fourth quarter and some young guys shone.
The biggest breakout was true freshman running back Deon Silas. Last week against Iowa, fellow true freshman running back Eli Sanders got a lot of run, but this week it was Silas’ turn.
Silas rushed five times for 32 yards and a touchdown. The running back listed at 5-foot-9 showed a lot of burst and strength for a running back his size.
"If you would have come through spring practice and fall camp he's been a guy that's been a huge spark for our team,” Campbell said. “Deon got dinged during our last scrimmage, sprained his ankle. So this is really the first time he's been available to us.
"I really think Deon's a guy that provides a totally different animal to what we do offensively. So it's great for him to get in the football game. I think he's a guy that can only continue to help our football team and certainly, I saw an offense with a different pace, and certainly a different kind of (running) back than what we have in the backfield right now."
Iowa State travels to Baylor for its Big 12 Conference opener Saturday. Kickoff is slated for 2:30 p.m.