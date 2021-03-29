Cyclones pleased with depth of offensive line

AMES — Developing depth has been the name of the game for Iowa State football since Matt Campbell took over as head coach in 2015.

Campbell often points to two key position groups when discussing depth, or lack thereof, when he and his staff took over: Tight end and offensive line.

The tight end position was able to rise to prominence more quickly, largely because it’s one position.

The offensive line has taken longer but last season the line finally showed the depth that Campbell and offensive line coach Jeff Myers have been striving for since they arrived.

The Cyclones started a total of seven different players along the offensive line. All seven players have returned for the Cyclones and Myers' focus is on moving the whole room forward to ensure more guys are ready to play if needed.

“The way I look at it is we have incredible depth now,” Myers said. “It’s something we’ve worked really hard to develop here because depth breeds competition. The more competition guys are having, the better they’re becoming.