Cyclones rally late to knock off Longhorns

Iowa State had 3:09 to go 69 yards to win the game. It started off with a Hall 18-yard rush, which set the tone for the drive.

“When you have three minutes on the clock and you start off the drive with a really good run like that, it gives you momentum, makes you feel good and gives you confidence moving forward,” quarterback Brock Purdy said on the Cyclone Radio Network after the game.

Purdy followed up the run with back-to-back completions to his big tight ends, the first to Dylan Soehner for 22 yards and the second to Charlie Kolar for 17 more.

That put Iowa State on the 12-yard line.

Two Hall runs later and Iowa State led for the first time on Friday, 23-20 with 1:20 left.

Texas got something going on its last drive but on third and 10 from the Iowa State 36-yard line, defensive tackle Latrell Bankston came up huge.

“Before the play started, I thought about my junior college,” Bankston said. “We played Iowa Western and it was 23-21 and I got the game-winning sack to end the game. I thought to myself, ‘If I can do it once, I can do it twice.’ (Sam Ehlinger) was a tough guy to bring down. He’s really elusive and he’s big, but he wasn’t going to get away from me on that play. I had to do it. I had to get him.”