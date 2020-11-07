Cyclones rally past Bears

He completed nine of his 11 pass attempts in the second half for 108 yards and three touchdowns.

Eight different Iowa State receivers caught passes, led by tight end Charlie Kolar, who had three catches for 45 yards and a touchdown.

Defensively, Iowa State was dominant in the second half and forced Baylor into four 3-and-outs to begin the half. Baylor gained just 22 yards in the third quarter.

The defense was again led by Mike Rose, who continues to make big plays for the Cyclones.

The linebacker had the game clinching interception in the end zone as Baylor was trying to tie the game with 57 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

On top of his third interception of the season, he also had a team-high 11 tackles including 1.5 tackles for a loss and two QB hurries.

In the first half, defensive back Tayvonn Kyle helped keep the Cyclones in the game with an interception of his own in the first quarter. That interception led to the eventual Hall touchdown.

Defensive lineman Enyi Uwazurike also had a big game, recording five tackles, two tackles for a loss and a sack.