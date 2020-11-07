Cyclones rally past Bears

AMES — Iowa State looked like a Big 12 conference leading team in the second half against Baylor.
They needed to in order to escape with a win.
The Cyclones scored 28 unanswered points in the second half and beat the Bears 38-31. Iowa State leads the Big 12 with a 5-1 conference record — Oklahoma State is a half game back with a 4-1 conference record.
Iowa State dug itself a hole in the first half because of three Brock Purdy interceptions — including a pick-six by Baylor’s Jalen Pitre. Baylor scored touchdowns off the other interceptions as well.
And to begin the second half, Iowa State’s defense forced a three-and-out but punt returner Greg Eisworth muffed the punt to give Baylor excellent field position. The Bears were forced to settle for a field goal but led the Cyclones 24-10.
That’s when Iowa State’s offense turned into a juggernaut.
Running back Breece Hall rushed for over 100 yards for the seventh time this season, finishing with 133 yards and 2 rushing touchdowns on 31 carries. He also caught two passes for 27 yards and a touchdown.
Purdy, who struggled mightily in the first half completing just six of his 11 pass attempts and throwing three interceptions, turned it around after intermission.
He completed nine of his 11 pass attempts in the second half for 108 yards and three touchdowns.
Eight different Iowa State receivers caught passes, led by tight end Charlie Kolar, who had three catches for 45 yards and a touchdown.
Defensively, Iowa State was dominant in the second half and forced Baylor into four 3-and-outs to begin the half. Baylor gained just 22 yards in the third quarter.
The defense was again led by Mike Rose, who continues to make big plays for the Cyclones.
The linebacker had the game clinching interception in the end zone as Baylor was trying to tie the game with 57 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
On top of his third interception of the season, he also had a team-high 11 tackles including 1.5 tackles for a loss and two QB hurries.
In the first half, defensive back Tayvonn Kyle helped keep the Cyclones in the game with an interception of his own in the first quarter. That interception led to the eventual Hall touchdown.
Defensive lineman Enyi Uwazurike also had a big game, recording five tackles, two tackles for a loss and a sack.
Not to be overlooked, Iowa State’s special teams came through in a big way. Kene Nwangwu had a 67-yard kick return in the third quarter that set up an Iowa State touchdown.
Landen Akers also blocked a punt in the third quarter, which he recovered on the 11-yard-line, leading to another easy Iowa State touchdown.
Iowa State is going into its final bye week of the season and controls its own destiny for a spot in the championship game.
