Cyclones ready for a quick turnaround

AMES — Iowa State has had an historic football season to this point.

The Cyclones are 6-1 in Big 12 Conference play for the first time ever and sit atop the standings.

Iowa State is in position to play in the Big 12 championship game but first, it has to overcome the biggest challenge it has faced.

The Cyclones clobbered Kansas State 45-0 on Saturday. Their reward? A short turnaround before a Friday game against a Texas team that is 4-2 in the Big 12.

“This is going to be one of the great challenges that I’ve had as a coach and we’ve had as a program,” coach Matt Campbell said. “This is going to be really hard. But I feel like that’s what you want this time of year. You want hard, tough challenges that are defining of who you are and who you become.”

A win against Texas and Iowa State is almost assured a spot in the Big 12 championship game.

But Campbell believes that looming possibility is not where the difficulty lies.

“Coming and playing on a short week, that’s hard in our sport,” Campbell said. “This isn’t a non-contact sport. This is a hard, tough sport. Getting a short week is not easy.”