Cyclones' recruiting class filled with 'elite winners'

“I think when you look at this whole class, we’ve still got guys that are competing for state championships (and) their seasons aren't done yet,” said Campbell, who added two transfers in Delaware linebacker Colby Reeder and Minnesota defensive lineman M.J. Anderson “You talk about a guy in Will McLaughlin, that’s a state champion. You talk about Jacob Imming, who had an incredible career and with his coach did an incredible job of building that program to be a deep playoff team. And then even in state, you throw in Hunter Deyo, another state champion. You're talking about getting guys from programs that understand what it takes to be successful, know how to win, and then to be able to bring those qualities to Iowa State and continue to infuse our locker room with those very qualities.”