Cyclones set football season-ticket record

“Those two numbers will populate the final total late, but all of the other season tickets are way ahead of previous years,” Pollard said. “There’s an outside shot we could get to 49,000 but we’ll probably end up in the high 48,000 range. That would be 2,500 more than we’ve ever sold.”

Regardless of what the final number is, a new record will be set and fan excitement is unprecedented.

“This year, it has added meaning,” Pollard said. “Nine months ago, people were wondering if they’d be able to gather in groups — whether it’s a concert or football stadium. … as we were watching this unfold over the last six or seven weeks, it was a barometer of financially where people are — they’re buying these tickets like hot cakes — but also a barometer of where they are mentally and their willingness to gather."

The financial implications shouldn’t be overlooked, either.

Iowa State’s athletic department was able to stay afloat in large part because of season ticket sales last year and Cyclone Club donations, which are needed to buy season tickets.