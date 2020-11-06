Cyclones still trying to create their football identity

Campbell believes this is the best year to cultivate that killer mentality.

Guys have shown that they have it, but Campbell’s not willing to give names just yet. He needs to see it done for a whole season.

“But I think you can be pretty astute by looking at our football team and see who has played at an elite level all year long,” Campbell said. “There are some of those guys that exist in our program and there are some of those guys that continue to pound away to reside there.”

Two players Campbell might be referencing are linebacker Mike Rose and running back Breece Hall.

Rose leads the team in tackles with 45 and has had two critical interceptions this season. He has made big plays all season.

Hall is among the nation’s best running backs and has performed at the same, high level in every game and every situation. He averages 150.17 yards per game and 6.7 yards per carry.

Iowa State is in a place to develop a killer instinct in terms of the players — Brock Purdy and JaQuan Bailey could easily be added, in addition to Rose and Hall. Another reason this is the perfect opportunity to find that killer instinct is because the lack of fans forces players to get themselves to play at the highest level.