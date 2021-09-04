Cyclones struggle but survive UNI's upset bid

AMES — Iowa State still hasn’t completely rid itself of the early-season slow starts.
The Cyclones won on Saturday in Jack Trice Stadium against UNI 16-10.
Datrone Young got an interception with 2:05 left in the game to put the Panthers away and tie a neat bow on an excellent overall defensive performance from the Cyclones.
Iowa State allowed just 218 total yards and just 45 on the ground.
The Cyclones were led by linebackers Jake Hummel and Mike Rose. Hummel had 10 tackles and Rose had nine, including 1.5 tackles for a loss.
Isheem Young also had a stellar game recording six tackles and an earlier interception in the third quarter.
For as good as Iowa State’s defense was, the offense had a tough time.
There was one stretch in the first half where it looked like it had a rhythm when Iowa State got a field goal and followed it up with a a 14-play, seven-minute and 19-second drive that featured plenty of All-American running back Breece Hall and All-Big 12 receiver Xavier Hutchinson. Hall capped off the drive with a two-yard touchdown run from a jumbo formation with seven offensive linemen in on the play.
It was the second half where the offense really sputtered.
Iowa State had a tough time running the ball, and it struggled to get chunk plays throughout.
Mistakes also cost the Cyclone offense. Receiver Joe Scates fumbled the ball on Iowa State’s first drive. The Cyclones recovered, but it led to a eight-yard loss.
In the third quarter, receiver Jaylin Noel also fumbled on a catch that would’ve been first down, but the ball popped backwards and went out of bounds resulting in a fourth and one.
Late in the third quarter, after a Tarique Milton 34-yard catch — one of the Cyclones' few big plays — Iowa State followed it up with a holding penalty and a false start, which made it first and 25. The Cyclones were forced to punt.
UNI played stout throughout with its ball-possession offense, running the ball steadily and taking what was given to it in the pass game.
Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy put up decent numbers despite the scoring production, completing 21 of his 26 passes for 197 yards. He also rushed nine times for 58 yards.
Breece Hall, who had a good first half with 51 rushing yards before intermission, had a hard time finding daylight in the second half. He finished the game with 23 carries for 69 yards and a touchdown. He was also Iowa State’s second leading receiver with four catches and 31 yards.
Iowa State’s leading receiver was Xavier Hutchinson, who caught seven passes for 88 yards. But he was also shut down in the second half, with six of his seven catches coming before halftime.
UNI played with Iowa State throughout the game, and actually opened up the scoring in the season’s first contest.
Will McElvain’s pass to Quan Hampton for a 52-yard touchdown got the Panthers on the scoreboard after teams traded two three-and-outs each.
McElvain finished the game completing 21 of his 34 passes for 230 yards and a touchdown.
Hampton led the Panthers receiving corps with eight catches for 99 yards.
UNI’s stout defense, which caused all sorts of problems for the Cyclones, was led by Austin Evans and Alfonzo Lambert, who both had nine tackles. Omar Brown was right behind them with eight.
Iowa State’s offense will have plenty to go over during the week as it prepares to host Iowa next weekend at 3:30.