Cyclones take time to focus on voting

“We have discussions about (voting and civil issues) in our free time with coach Fred,” Eisworth said. “We just talk about different things like that and let people voice their opinions and I think it's a time for us to be able to talk about things like that that are real, outside of football, and just kind of bring us closer together.”

Mr. Consistency: Juniors Mike Rose and O’Rien Vance get a lot of the fanfare when it comes to Iowa State’s linebackers.

But senior will linebacker Jake Hummel has quietly put together a very impressive season. Hummel had a career high 10 tackles against Oklahoma State and has 23 tackles this season.

“When you say Jake’s name, I just think of the ultimate professional,” Campbell said of the senior. “He is who he says he is and he’s as consistent as anybody in our football program in terms of what you get day-to-day. He has played a ton of snaps for us, defensively, and he continues to start for us on our punt team. He’s played a lot of snaps for us on our kickoff coverage and kick return teams just because he’s so talented at those skill sets that he’s acquired over the last four years.

“He’s been our Mr. Consistency and the ultimate pro. I really appreciate who he is because I think he’s made a lot of people around him much better.”