Cyclones thump Mountaineers, headed to Big 12 title game

AMES — Moments after 12th-ranked Iowa State's football team finished a 42-6 rout of West Virginia on Saturday, Cyclones coach Matt Campbell said he walked into a subdued locker room.
“Obviously, this team is very proud of what they were able to do,” Campbell said, “but there's also a sense of understanding there's more football to be played.”
The Cyclones (8-2, 8-1, No. 9 in the CFP) will make their first appearance in the Big 12 championship game Saturday, Dec. 19 after finishing the regular season alone in first place.
Iowa State will play Oklahoma or Texas in the championship game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the Dallas Cowboys and owner Jerry Jones.
“We didn’t set out to be the regular-season champs or be 8-1, 8-2,” Iowa State tight end Charlie Kolar said.
“Yeah, it’s a great win, we’re glad to send the seniors off the way we did. But we’ve still got games left to play.”
Brock Purdy completed 20 of 23 passes for 247 yards and three touchdowns and was the catalyst for an offense that finished with 483 total yards against the Big 12's top defense.
“I think I'm just playing my game, as far as not overthinking things,” Purdy said. “Just understanding what the defense does and what our play is, and getting the ball accurately to my guys.”
The Cyclones scored touchdowns on their first three possessions. West Virginia didn't score until Tyler Sumpter made a 32-yard field goal with 12 minutes left.
Big 12 rushing leader Breece Hall outplayed No. 2 rusher Leddie Brown. Hall scored twice, ran for 97 yards on 22 carries and caught three passes for 56. Brown had just 48 yards on 14 carries and caught four balls for 18.
Two weeks after shutting out Kansas State, the Cyclones turned in another stellar defensive performance. They held the Mountaineers to 263 yards, marking the third straight year they've kept West Virginia under 300.
Reaching the championship game marks another milestone for Campbell, in his fifth season with the Cyclones. He took over a program that has not won a conference title in football since it was co-champion of the old Missouri Valley Conference in 1912.
“It tells you what kind of young men sit in our locker room,” Campbell said. “They were on a mission. They have been unbelievably relentless about doing the little things right outside of here and they’ve stayed the course.
"These guys have done an incredible job of staying the course. I say that knowing that anything can happen, and I get that, but what these guys have been willing to sacrifice since March — it’s unheard of. I think it’s very telling of what they’ve been able to do.”
In a season where teams across the country had games canceled because of COVID-19, the Cyclones haven't missed a game or practice all season.
Campbell knew what the formula for success was going to be on Aug. 21 — weeks before Iowa State’s first football game. He said the team that is able to stay on the field and can stay healthy throughout the season will finish on top.
The Cyclones only had a small number of COVID-19 cases since the team was brought back to Ames in June.
“From the very top of the organization to the bottom, all the coaches and players are making sacrifices,” Kolar said. “It’s not fun to stay in the bubble. It’s not fun to not go out. It’s not fun to not hang out with people outside of the team. But that’s what is keeping us safe. That’s where other programs have had problems.”
By Iowa State staying on the field, it’s been able to grow week-to-week.
“I think it’s defining of Iowa State,” Campbell said. “It’s really hard. This is really hard. What just occurred since March is really hard. Not just on football teams but on people. You have to have a special courage and commitment and willingness to grow in times like this. I’ve always said this, ‘Adversity defines who we are and what we become. We’re not defined by when it’s going well and when it’s easy.’
“I think it’s very defining that this team, through its toughest and most trying times, has had the unique ability to stay the course. I think it’s fitting for this senior class to be quite honest with you.”
The Cyclones’ eight conference wins are the most in program history, and their 31-18 record the last four seasons is the best four-year stretch in the modern era that started in 1928.
“It's special, that's for sure, because of where Iowa State has been," Purdy said. “We don't want to just get there. We want to win it.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!