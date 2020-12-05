Cyclones thump Mountaineers, headed to Big 12 title game

In a season where teams across the country had games canceled because of COVID-19, the Cyclones haven't missed a game or practice all season.

Campbell knew what the formula for success was going to be on Aug. 21 — weeks before Iowa State’s first football game. He said the team that is able to stay on the field and can stay healthy throughout the season will finish on top.

The Cyclones only had a small number of COVID-19 cases since the team was brought back to Ames in June.

“From the very top of the organization to the bottom, all the coaches and players are making sacrifices,” Kolar said. “It’s not fun to stay in the bubble. It’s not fun to not go out. It’s not fun to not hang out with people outside of the team. But that’s what is keeping us safe. That’s where other programs have had problems.”

By Iowa State staying on the field, it’s been able to grow week-to-week.