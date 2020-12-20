Cyclones to Fiesta, Hawkeyes to Music City

Iowa State earned its first New Year's Six bowl berth ever, landing a spot in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl, while Iowa will take its six-game win streak into the TransPerfect Music City Bowl and a match-up with Missouri.
The Cyclones and Hawkeyes each received postseason bowl invitations Sunday after the College Football Playoff field was set, featuring Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Notre Dame in New Year's Day national semifinal match-ups.
ISU finished 10th in the final College Football Playoff poll and will take an 8-3 record into the program's first-ever match-up with the Ducks, who moved to 4-2 with a 31-24 victory over previously-unbeaten USC on Friday in the Pac-12 Championship Game.
ISU's Fiesta Bowl game is scheduled to kickoff at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 2 in Glendale, Ariz., and the game will be telecast by ESPN.
Iowa, which landed in the 15th spot in the College Football Playoff poll, will bring a 6-2 record into its Dec. 30 bowl game in Nashville, Tenn., against a Missouri team that finished the regular season with a 5-5 record.
The Hawkeyes will be making their 19th bowl appearance in 20 years in the 3 p.m. game at Nissan Stadium that will be televised by ESPN.
The Tigers enter the postseason after losing their final two games to Georgia and Mississippi State, the latter by a 51-32 score on Saturday. Missouri's other losses were to Alabama, Florida and Tennessee.
Despite sharing a border, Iowa and Missouri have met infrequently in football. The programs have met just 13 times, with the Hawkeyes winning the most recent game 27-24 in 2010 at the Insight Bowl in Tempe, Ariz.
That game was the first meeting between the two programs since 1910.
A limited number of fans will be allowed to attend the Music City Bowl. Ticket information is available at musiccitybowl.com.
Iowa State, the Big 12 regular-season champions, will make its fourth consecutive bowl appearance and its 16th in program history.
Fans will not have a chance to attend the Cyclones' bowl game. Because of public health measures and restrictions in Arizona due to the COVID-19 pandemic, only families of student-athletes and coaches will be allowed to attend.
Alabama and Notre Dame will play their relocated Rose Bowl national semifinal at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, while Ohio State and Clemson will play in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.
Both semifinals are scheduled for New Year's Day with the winner advancing to the national championship game in Miami on Jan. 11.
Return to qctimes.com for updates to today's bowl news for the Hawkeyes and Cyclones.
