Cyclones to Fiesta, Hawkeyes to Music City

Iowa State earned its first New Year's Six bowl berth ever, landing a spot in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl, while Iowa will take its six-game win streak into the TransPerfect Music City Bowl and a match-up with Missouri.

The Cyclones and Hawkeyes each received postseason bowl invitations Sunday after the College Football Playoff field was set, featuring Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Notre Dame in New Year's Day national semifinal match-ups.

ISU finished 10th in the final College Football Playoff poll and will take an 8-3 record into the program's first-ever match-up with the Ducks, who moved to 4-2 with a 31-24 victory over previously-unbeaten USC on Friday in the Pac-12 Championship Game.

ISU's Fiesta Bowl game is scheduled to kickoff at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 2 in Glendale, Ariz., and the game will be telecast by ESPN.

Iowa, which landed in the 15th spot in the College Football Playoff poll, will bring a 6-2 record into its Dec. 30 bowl game in Nashville, Tenn., against a Missouri team that finished the regular season with a 5-5 record.

The Hawkeyes will be making their 19th bowl appearance in 20 years in the 3 p.m. game at Nissan Stadium that will be televised by ESPN.