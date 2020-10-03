Cyclones upset No. 18 Sooners

AMES — Iowa State led Oklahoma 37-30 with 1:02 left in the fourth quarter and Oklahoma was driving.

On first down, Sooners’ quarterback Spencer Rattler heaved one toward the end zone from the Iowa State 34-yard line but Iowa State freshman safety Isheem Young picked him off in the end zone.

Iowa State proceeded to run out the clock, beating No. 18 Oklahoma 37-30 on Saturday in Jack Trice Stadium. The Cyclones handed the Sooners their first back-to-back losses since 1999 when they lost to Texas and Notre Dame in back-to-back weeks.

Running back Breece Hall once again led the charge for Iowa State, rushing 28 times for 139 yards and two touchdowns against Oklahoma’s fourth ranked rushing defense, which was only allowing 60 yards per game on the ground going into Saturday.

Hall rushed for just 41 yards in the first half, but in the second half, he found running lanes and broke off three plays of at least 10 yards.

Hall’s second touchdown was the game-winner for the Cyclones.

Hall had a 36-yard run that brought Iowa State to the eight yard line. He finished it off on the next play with a touchdown run to give Iowa State a 37-30 lead with 4:06 left in the game.