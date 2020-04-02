Dec. 10, 2002: Sonny Franck gets his due

There was a photo of Sonny with National Baseball Hall-of-Famer Ted Williams and there was one of him shaking hands with Nile Kinnick, the University of Iowa Heisman Trophy winner who died in World War II. There were dozens of shots of Sonny in both football and Marine uniforms.

There was a team photo of the 1941 college all-star team. Franck, the most valuable player of that year's all-star game, was in the second row near the right side, just in front of Heisman winner and college rival Tom Harmon. Farther down the row was a swift UCLA halfback named Jack Robinson, who forever altered the landscape of professional baseball.

Outside in the driveway, as the friends were leaving, the subject somehow turned to place-kicking. Franck recalled that he had been the Giants' holder for kicks in the 1940s.

He just had removed some envelopes from his mailbox, but he dropped them to the driveway and knelt on them to show how Owens instructed him to hold the ball for extra-point attempts.

It won't be surprising if he drops to a knee tonight, right there at the dais, in front of a black-tie audience, to demonstrate something.