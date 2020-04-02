Dec. 10, 2002: Sonny Franck gets his due

(The Quad-City Times is rerunning some of Don Doxsie's most memorable columns from the past. This column originally appeared in the Times on Dec. 10, 2002.)
The stories are going to flow tonight. We guarantee it.
They'll be lucky if they can get Sonny Franck off the dais.
After they've heard a few of the anecdotes, they might not want to get him off. If they're smart, they'll just leave him there, let him stay on a roll and give him his moment in the limelight.
Franck will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame tonight at a black-tie dinner in New York City's Waldorf Astoria Hotel.
He will be one of the less-familiar names to the 1,500 people in the audience. Among the other inductees are Dan Marino, Ronnie Lott, Reggie White and Kellen Winslow.
But none of them will have more stories than the 84-year-old Franck, who was a football hero in the late 1930s and a war hero in the early '40s.
Franck already knows what his opening line will be: "I'm glad you allowed this dinosaur to join you.''
Then he probably will render all of the other speakers extinct.
We heard several of the stories in person one day last summer.
John Gunn, a retired sportswriter and ex-Marine who lives in Florida, had lobbied for years to get Franck into the college hall of fame. Shortly after seeing his mission accomplished, he came up to the Quad-Cities to visit with his pal and other chums.
Pee Wee Day, a former football and baseball star who lives in Davenport, was there. So were Elmer Mapes and Bob "Casey '' Graham. All former athletes, all ex-Marines.
They'd had these sort of get-togethers before, but this time they let a 48-year-old "kid" sit in with them. Between bites of hamburgers, German potato salad and chocolate cake, they sat in the dining room of Franck's Rock Island home and opened a window to a fascinating past.
Franck recalled that he almost didn't make the freshman football team at Davenport High School, but he ultimately became a varsity star.
He recalled the intricacies of the single-wing offense and Steve Owens' lesser-known A formation, which Franck later used as the head coach at Rock Island High School.
He recalled how St. Ambrose coach Dukes Duford pulled up alongside him in a car one day when Franck was a senior at Davenport High and tried to persuade him to become a Fighting Bee. Franck ended up going to Minnesota, where he led the Golden Gophers to a national championship and finished third in the 1940 Heisman Trophy voting.
There was the story about holding a live torpedo in place on the deck of the USS Hornet while munitions experts defused it.
There was the story about how Franck fumbled in a game shortly after two of his New York Giants teammates had been banned from the NFL for point-shaving. Owner Tim Mara supposedly eyed Franck suspiciously and asked who was paying him.
"Tim, I fumble for free, '' Franck said.
It wasn't your typical good-old-days chat that day at Sonny's house, because not all of the old days were so good.
There were tales of watching friends and comrades perish at such places as Iwo Jima, Okinawa and Guadalcanal.
Franck remembered Jack Chevigny, an old Notre Dame halfback who starred in the famous "Win one for the Gipper '' game of 1927. The two men shared a foxhole on Iwo Jima, and Sonny watched in horror as Chevigny was killed instantly by an airborne missile.
The government insisted on listing Chevigny as "missing in action, '' but Franck knew better. After the war, he traveled all the way to California to tell the Chevigny family the truth.
The normally buoyant Franck fell silent for a few seconds after that.
But minutes later, he was up in his den, showing his visitors walls that are blanketed with photos and mementos.
There was a photo of Sonny with National Baseball Hall-of-Famer Ted Williams and there was one of him shaking hands with Nile Kinnick, the University of Iowa Heisman Trophy winner who died in World War II. There were dozens of shots of Sonny in both football and Marine uniforms.
There was a team photo of the 1941 college all-star team. Franck, the most valuable player of that year's all-star game, was in the second row near the right side, just in front of Heisman winner and college rival Tom Harmon. Farther down the row was a swift UCLA halfback named Jack Robinson, who forever altered the landscape of professional baseball.
Outside in the driveway, as the friends were leaving, the subject somehow turned to place-kicking. Franck recalled that he had been the Giants' holder for kicks in the 1940s.
He just had removed some envelopes from his mailbox, but he dropped them to the driveway and knelt on them to show how Owens instructed him to hold the ball for extra-point attempts.
It won't be surprising if he drops to a knee tonight, right there at the dais, in front of a black-tie audience, to demonstrate something.
We're betting the Manhattan swells who've paid $450 each to be there won't mind a bit. They'll listen and marvel at a wonderful old gentleman who has seen more of life than most of us can imagine.
And who finally is receiving his due.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!