Dec. 14, 2010: Big Ten swings, misses on names

(The Quad-City Times is rerunning some of Don Doxsie's most memorable columns from the past. This column originally appeared in the Times on Dec. 14, 2010.)
Aren't you glad the Big Ten took several months to contemplate and deliberate over the naming of its new football divisions and postseason trophies?
Just imagine what sort of rotten ideas it would have come up with had the conference made a snap decision on these things.
In case you hadn't heard, the Big Ten announced Monday that next season it will be split into the Leaders Division and the Legends Division.
Really. No joke. That actually is what they're going to call them. The group with Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska and Northwestern is the Legends Division. Illinois, Indiana, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue and Wisconsin are the Leaders.
Depending on which fans on which message boards you consult, the new monikers are vague, ambiguous, confusing, forgettable or blasé.
They forgot this one: Stupid.
Commissioner Jim Delany, who never met a slice of rhetoric he didn't like, spent a lot of time trying to explain the thought process Monday. He talked about "providing platforms for young people that ultimately will assist in the growth of society" and he kept talking about "an aspirational view." Whatever that means.
He acknowledged that some people might not like the names.
"I think it's sort of an eye of the beholder thing," Delany said. "Maybe if people don't get it in the first hour, maybe after 24 to 36 hours they'll have a chance to think it and feel it."
He admitted it might take years rather than hours for some to truly embrace the names.
Try lifetimes. It's very nearly unanimous. Everyone hates Leaders and Legends.
The names don't give any indication of who is in what division. They're not catchy. They're totally unmemorable.
There are so many other ways they could have gone with this.
Delany said the notion of using geographic terms such as East and West wouldn't work because the divisions are not geographically based. That's true, but they're close. Hey, the Dallas Cowboys are in the NFC East. For years, the Atlanta Braves were in the National League West. No one objected.
Color schemes also were rejected. In light of the Big Ten's image for bruising football, why not call them the Black and Blue divisions?
The league also thought it would be politically incorrect to name the divisions after people affiliated with one specific school. This I agree with. Many of us cringed at the suggestion that they be the Hayes and Schembechler Divisions. That would only reinforce the myth that the conference is dominated by Ohio State and Michigan. It also would have honored one coach who ended his career by punching an opposing player on the sidelines during a game.
Of course, that didn't stop them from naming the coach of the year trophy after Woody and Bo.
The naming of 18 postseason trophies opened another whole can of worms. Some of the awards are named for guys in the midst of NFL careers, which seems sort of odd.
For example, the top quarterback will win the Griese-Brees Trophy. The best tight end gets the Kwalick-Clark. The top defensive lineman gets the Smith-Brown.
The best linebacker gets the Butkus-Fitzgerald. I really like Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald, but I don't think of him as one of the great linebackers in Big Ten history. He never played a down in the NFL. How about Butkus-Spielman?
The biggest puzzler might be the Eddleman-Fields Trophy, which goes to the best punter. I had to do an Internet search just to remind myself that Brandon Fields was Michigan State's punter four years ago. He averaged 44.5 yards per punt in his college career and is with the Miami Dolphins. It doesn't seem to matter that Iowa's Reggie Roby holds the NCAA record for punting average and spent 16 years in the NFL.
The trophy names, Delany said, were a way of "tipping our hat to the past and also giving an aspirational view of what we hope to do in the future."
Yeah, right. Whatever.
As for the division titles, they really should have named them after past commissioners of the league, thereby avoiding partiality to any one school. Major John Griffith was the first commissioner of the Big Ten, and he served in that capacity for 22 years. Wayne Duke later guided the conference through a huge growth period from 1971 to 1989.
The Griffith and Duke Divisions? Not bad. They probably even could have justified naming one after Delany himself.
The Pompous Windbag Division. It's really kind of catchy.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!