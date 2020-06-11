Dec. 14, 2010: Big Ten swings, misses on names

He acknowledged that some people might not like the names.

"I think it's sort of an eye of the beholder thing," Delany said. "Maybe if people don't get it in the first hour, maybe after 24 to 36 hours they'll have a chance to think it and feel it."

He admitted it might take years rather than hours for some to truly embrace the names.

Try lifetimes. It's very nearly unanimous. Everyone hates Leaders and Legends.

The names don't give any indication of who is in what division. They're not catchy. They're totally unmemorable.

There are so many other ways they could have gone with this.

Delany said the notion of using geographic terms such as East and West wouldn't work because the divisions are not geographically based. That's true, but they're close. Hey, the Dallas Cowboys are in the NFC East. For years, the Atlanta Braves were in the National League West. No one objected.

Color schemes also were rejected. In light of the Big Ten's image for bruising football, why not call them the Black and Blue divisions?