Dec. 3, 2015: Beathard's toughness has permeated Hawkeyes

“It’s hard to say,’’ Beathard says. “It’s just who I am. I’m a tough player and I’m going to give my all for this team, just like anybody else would on this team. There’s a lot of tough guys on this team. They’ve sucked up a lot and sacrificed a lot for the betterment of this team.’’

Teammates who have come to know and love him no longer marvel at his moxie.

“I’ve never really been surprised because you’ve seen glimpses of what he’s capable of and the greatness within him,’’ running back Jordan Canzeri said. “Through the off-season with his work ethic, I knew it was going to happen, just the plays he was making in spring and fall camp and just during the season … I expected greatness.

“He’s just very tough physically and mentally so for him to take a lot or to take the hits he’s been able to and just be able to grind through it and lead the offense, that’s just exactly what you want from a quarterback.’’

It’s easy to look at the stat sheet and see that Beathard has thrown for 2,354 yards, run for 285, led 18 scoring drives of more than 75 yards and not thrown an interception since Oct. 17.