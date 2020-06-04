Dec. 3, 2015: Beathard's toughness has permeated Hawkeyes

(The Quad-City Times is rerunning some of Don Doxsie's most memorable columns from the past. This column originally appeared in the Times on Dec. 3, 2015.)
IOWA CITY — When some Iowa football fans were clamoring for C.J. Beathard to supplant Jake Rudock as the Iowa Hawkeyes’ starting quarterback last season, they really had no idea what they would be getting.
They saw a stronger arm and quicker feet, embodied in a breezy kid with shoulder length locks and a double pedigree in football and country music.
He was free-spirited, maybe a bit flamboyant. They probably thought they were getting Broadway Joe.
Turns out, they also were getting someone as indestructible as GI Joe.
Along with the arm strength, the mobility, the knack for reading defenses and a flair for leadership, C.J. Beathard has guts.
And that’s what has been so thoroughly surprising in this giddy autumn of Iowa football.
Based on their backgrounds, you would expect a lot of these Iowa players to be tough guys. But Beathard, quite frankly, is a product of privilege, and that doesn't always translate to toughness.
His grandfather, Bobby, spent 38 years as an executive in the NFL, serving as the general manager of the Chiefs, Dolphins, Redskins and Chargers. His father, Casey, is a highly successful songwriter on the Nashville scene.
As a kid, C.J. mingled with Junior Seau and hung out at Kenny Chesney’s house. You don’t need to search very far on the Internet to find photos of him mugging it up with Taylor Swift. He dabbled in music himself, performing in a band with brother Tucker — now an up-and-coming country artist — and younger brother Clay.
At similar ages, many of his Iowa teammates were baling hay, slopping hogs, dealing with gang activity in the inner city and doing assorted other things to become hardened.
It was natural to expect a kid from the upscale suburbs of Nashville to be a bit soft.
He’s not.
Far from it.
When Beathard suffered a groin injury against Illinois, he barely winced and kept playing.
He still was hobbling the next week when a Northwestern defender landed hard on the back of his leg while tackling him, inflicting more pain and further restricting his mobility.
He kept playing.
A few weeks later, on a quarterback sneak against Minnesota, he suffered a hip-pointer.
He kept playing, kept leading, kept winning, kept commanding respect from his teammates.
Where does this toughness come from?
“It’s hard to say,’’ Beathard says. “It’s just who I am. I’m a tough player and I’m going to give my all for this team, just like anybody else would on this team. There’s a lot of tough guys on this team. They’ve sucked up a lot and sacrificed a lot for the betterment of this team.’’
Teammates who have come to know and love him no longer marvel at his moxie.
“I’ve never really been surprised because you’ve seen glimpses of what he’s capable of and the greatness within him,’’ running back Jordan Canzeri said. “Through the off-season with his work ethic, I knew it was going to happen, just the plays he was making in spring and fall camp and just during the season … I expected greatness.
“He’s just very tough physically and mentally so for him to take a lot or to take the hits he’s been able to and just be able to grind through it and lead the offense, that’s just exactly what you want from a quarterback.’’
It’s easy to look at the stat sheet and see that Beathard has thrown for 2,354 yards, run for 285, led 18 scoring drives of more than 75 yards and not thrown an interception since Oct. 17.
What’s more difficult to quantify is how much his easy, drawling confidence and toughness have permeated an entire team and lifted it to heights that no one — not even Beathard himself — could have possibly envisioned.
He’s never lost a game as a starter and is only the third major college quarterback in recent history to win the first 13 games he started. The other two — Cam Newton and Jameis Winston — both won the Heisman Trophy.
“The fact that I’m even mentioned in the same sentence with them is an honor,’’ Beathard says. “But I have a long way to go.’’
With the way he is able to cope with pressure, there should be plenty more victories ahead.
This part of Beathard’s background sort of fits: He grew up around famous people, performing in front of audiences, so being in the spotlight feels normal. Nothing flusters him. Nothing awes him.
He insists he has been nervous going into every game this season but it's never shown.
“I’m pretty laid back,’’ he says. “There’s pressure out there but there’s been pressure on us all year long … There’ll always be pressure as an athlete in any sport. You’ve just got to know how to handle it.’’
His next exposure to the pressure will come Saturday night when the 12-0 Hawkeyes face a favored Michigan State team in the Big Ten championship game.
If they win and get into the College Football Playoff, it’s only going to add to the legend of C.J. Beathard.
Kind of sounds like it has the makings of a country song, doesn’t it?
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!