Decisions, transfers will dictate Hawkeye future

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – As Iowa’s football program picked up a third player from the transfer portal on Sunday, decisions in upcoming days by current Hawkeyes will determine how much experience will return in 2023.

Nine players who started on offense and five who opened on defense in Iowa’s 21-0 shutout of Kentucky in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl on Saturday are positioned to be part of the team next season.

Four more defensive starters and one more on offense have an additional year of eligibility remaining if they choose to use it.

Ends Joe Evans and John Waggoner, tackle Noah Shannon and linebacker Seth Benson on defense and fullback Monte Pottebaum on offense have yet to publicly address their future plans.

Receiver Nico Ragaini announced his plans to return for a sixth season last week.

Tight end Sam LaPorta and linebacker Jack Campbell, who both could return for an additional year, seem positioned to take their game to the next level and cornerback Riley Moss used his additional year of eligibility during the 8-5 season that concluded with another dominating defensive effort.

The Wildcats became the sixth opponent to finish with fewer than 200 yards against a defense which ended the season surrendering 10 or fewer points in nine games, the most for the Iowa program since 1903.

Offense proved to be a season-long struggle for the Hawkeyes, who won eight games despite averaging 17.6 points and being held to fewer than 200 total yards four times and topping that mark against Kentucky by six just yards.

Offensive line development will important in the offseason and it’s no coincidence that Iowa’s roster additions through the transfer portal have all been on the offensive side of the ball.

Quarterback Cade McNamara and tight end Erick All, both former Michigan players, will join the Hawkeyes in the spring as will the latest Hawkeye transfer portal pick-up, Charleston Southern receiver Seth Anderson.

Arriving at Iowa with three years of eligibility after being named the offensive freshman of the year in the Big South Conference, the 6-foot, 178-pound Anderson earned second-team all-conference honors while catching 42 passes for 612 yards and seven touchdowns in 10 games this fall for Charleston Southern.

The son of 10-year NFL receiver Willie “Flipper” Anderson is a product of the same prep program at North Gwinnett High School in suburban Atlanta that produced former Hawkeye running back Tyler Goodson.

Anderson selected Iowa over offers from Georgia Tech, Appalachian State and James Madison.

The list of transfers, which could continue to grow, combined with returning experience has Hawkeyes excited about the future.

“I really think this team can go far and I just really want to be part of it,’’ punter Tory Taylor said, citing that as a reason he is returning and not exploring an early exit for the NFL draft. “I’m really excited. It’s going to be a great year.’’

Looking at a group of offensive starters that included four sophomores, three freshmen and a junior, LaPorta senses that as well.

“This program is in great hands,’’ he said. “These young guys, they are really going to spring forward and do big things.’’