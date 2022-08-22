Deep, experienced Vikings look for continued improvement

The numbers jump out at you when looking at the information sheet provided on the 2022 Augustana College football team for Monday’s media day activities at Lindberg Stadium.

Coach Steve Bell’s squad features 51 returning lettermen, 10 offensive starters returning and eight defensive starters are back. There are also nine others who started games last season when injuries and other situations forced them into action.

The squad also features 30 seniors, which includes one fifth-year player.

“It’s nice to have that many kids that have taken meaningful snaps,” said sixth-year Viking coach Steve Bell of his returning talent. “Does it guarantee anything? Absolutely not. But it does give you a confidence that you have experience and experience trumps everything. Talent is great, but you have to be ultra-talented to overcome the experience factor.”

The thing with this Viking team is that they also have some talented players at every position group and they have college experience on which to rely.

That has the optimism running high in camp this fall that this club can improve on last year’s 5-5 record that included a 4-5 mark in the CCIW race.

“Right now, we’re looking to improve on where we were last year, obviously,” said senior second-team all-conference linebacker Tim Swaney. “We weren’t happy with our 5-5 record. We’re trying to improve off that and definitely win the close games that we had last year.”

That’s an area Bell hopes the experience and confidence of this team make a difference. Last season’s 5-5 mark included overtime losses to Millikin and Carroll and three lopsided setbacks to North Central, Wheaton and Washington University.

“They knew they should have been 7-3 last year,” said Bell, noting the two overtime losses came after surrendering fourth-quarter leads.

That is where the experience and maturity could pay off for a team that returns starters at every level from the running backs across the lines to the defensive backfield where two freshmen were “thrown to the wolves” last year as Bell said.

As of this week, Cole Bhardwaj has emerged as the guy to lead the offense at quarterback. That side of the ball returns four returning starting linemen, two returning running backs and a bevy of wide receivers, including Rock Island High School graduate Jordan Vesey.

Swaney leads the defense that also includes fellow All-CCIW performers Chase Tatum at defensive end and Nick Harper in the secondary.

If there are any areas of concern where this team might find itself thin in the ranks is in the defensive line. Alleman High School graduate Brian Morrissey, who was moved into the defensive front from tight end left the team this month to take a position with the Bettendorf Police Department.

Still, the defense had a solid outing in last Friday’s scrimmage with Monmouth College, according to Bell.

“We want to be a force in this conference and that’s what we’re aspiring to be,” Swaney said.

Those in the program hope lessons were learned from prior struggles as the rebuild of the program continues on an upward climb.

“This team is better than 5-5 than what we posted last year,” Bhardwaj said. “The big mindset this year is that we need to have championship effort. This is a team that can go very far if we put in the work.

“… This team was young last year and we all got a taste of college football. Last year we were playing not to lose; we weren’t playing to win. This year, we are playing to win and be one of the teams that other teams fear.”