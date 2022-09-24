Defense delivers as Hawkeyes roll

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — When opportunity knocked Saturday night, the Iowa defense answered.

Then, the Hawkeyes answered again.

Defensive backs Cooper DeJean and Kaevon Merriweather each turned turnovers into touchdowns, giving Iowa its first two scores and sending the Hawkeyes on their way to a 27-10 victory at Rutgers in the Big Ten opener for both teams.

"I loved our play on the defensive side. Those guys are getting the job done," Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said in a Learfield Sports interview. "Getting those takeaways, that was good to see."

DeJean scored on an interception return in the first quarter and Merriweather ran a fumble back for a score to silence a sellout crowd of 52,454 at SHI Stadium.

Merriweather completed Iowa’s collection of three turnovers when he picked off a pass in the third quarter.

"We're all working hard to be on the same page," DeJean said. "We know each other enough that we know what each other is thinking so we don't even have to communicate it although communication is certainly what makes our defense go."

Spencer Petras turned in his most accurate passing performance of the season, completing 11-of-17 passes for 148 yards, but it was the pair of defensive touchdowns that set a tone and helped send Iowa into the locker room with a 17-3 lead at the halftime break.

Before finding a bit of a rhythm, the Hawkeyes mustered just 26 total yards in the first quarter but had already opened a 7-3 lead that Rutgers couldn’t catch.

DeJean made an over-the-shoulder grab of an Evan Simon pass and weaved his way across the field as he returned his third interception in Iowa’s last three games 45 yards for a touchdown with 5 minutes, 26 second remaining in the opening quarter.

"I saw the ball and I went and attacked it," DeJean said. "It was a total team effort. We were able to get pressure on the quarterback. That's everybody doing their job."

And once DeJean made the pick, he said it was like having the ball in his hands as an all-state player in high school again.

"That was strictly instincts," the sophomore said. "It was a lot of fun having the ball in my hands again."

The score erased a lead the Scarlet Knights had taken on a lengthy game-opening possession.

Rutgers, which started Simon at quarterback for a second straight game but lined three signal callers up under center in the first half, drove 66 yards on 12 plays but settled for a 23-yard field goal by Jude McAtamney to take a 3-0 advantage just under five minutes into the game.

Even though the Scarlet Knights possessed the football for 11 minutes in the first quarter, Rutgers was unable to sustain another drive during the remainder of the opening half.

The Hawkeye defense had plenty to do with that.

DeJean ended the Scarlet Knights’ second drive with his pick-six and Merriweather brought another to a game-changing end when he scored on a 30-yard fumble return with 8:28 to go in the second quarter.

Sebastian Castro forced the fumble, jarring the ball free following a reception by Joshua Youngblood.

Merriweather scooped up the loose ball and bolted for the end zone, extending Iowa’s 7-3 lead to 14-3 with the senior safety’s first career touchdown.

The Iowa defense forced a three-and-out and after being pinned at its own 6-yard line by an Adam Korsak punt, the Hawkeye offense went to work.

Iowa marched 87 yards on 12 plays, 42 coming on a Petras pass to Sam LaPorta, before extending its lead to 17-3 on a 25-yard Drew Stevens field goal with :21 to go in the half.

"That was a great late drive by our offense," Ferentz said. "They gave us bad field position and we were able to move it out of there. It would have been nice to have finished it off, but it was good to get some points out of it."

The Hawkeye offense did not let its next opportunity slip away.

Leshon Williams completed a 10-play, 75-yard drive that opened the second half with a 2-yard carry into the end zone, extending the Hawkeyes’ lead to 24-3 with 10:09 to go in the third quarter.

"The offensive guys did a nice. That was good drive to open the half, took about five minutes off the clock and we made a lot of nice plays on that drive," Ferentz said.

Williams led the Hawkeyes with 64 yards on the ground on 11 carries, an effort complemented by 58 yards from Kaleb Johnson.

Rutgers cut the Iowa lead to 14 points with a quick drive in the fourth quarter, needing just over one minute to pull within 24-10 on an 18-yard touchdown catch by Aron Cruickshank with 11:15 remaining in the game.

Iowa, which piled up 129 of its 277 yards on the ground, kept the ball on the ground for seven of the nine plays it ran to set up a 51-yard field goal by Stevens that allowed the Hawkeyes (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten) to regain a 27-10 edge with 6:08 remaining.

The lone pass of the drive came on Iowa’s first third-down conversion in seven attempts in the game, a 13-yard completion from Petras to Leshon Williams.

After Stevens’ career-best field goal, Scarlet Knights (3-1, 0-1) moved quickly to the Iowa 24-yard line, but a holding penalty followed by a seven-yard sack by Aaron Graves put the ball back in Hawkeye hands.

Graves and Jay Higgins added the exclamation point to Iowa’s defensive effort, teaming up on a five-yard sack of Simon at the 1-yard line with just under three minutes left to end any faint comeback hopes that remained for Rutgers.