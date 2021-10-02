Defense stands tall in Augie's 17-14 win over NPU

It was a good thing that no style points went into determining a winner of Saturday's CCIW football clash between the league's battling Vikings.
Neither homestanding Augustana nor visiting North Park picked up points for aesthetics, but when it came down to it, Augie made just enough plays — mostly defensive — to pull out a 17-14 homecoming victory at Lindberg Stadium.
“We tried our best to give that away,” said Augie coach Steve Bell after his club moved to 2-2, 1-2 in the CCIW. “Luckily our defense held tough, held strong.”
Augie coaches said they were expecting NPU to utilize the Wildcat attack. With seven linemen up front and another in the backfield, the guests ran the ball down Augie's throats on the first two possessions of the second half to take a 14-10 lead.
Augie's defense then rose up and turned the tide, holding NPU to 13 yards of offense on its final five possessions.
Among those last offensive tries by the guests in the second half were interceptions by freshman Jordan Geroulis and junior Nick Harper as well as a number of big sticks by junior linebacker and captain Tim Swaney.
The defensive stands proved huge as Augie's offense struggled with dropped passes, missed blocking assignments and an inability to sustain drives against a defense that had given up an average of 52.7 points and 536.7 yards per game.
“It was a little bit of a sloppy game from an offensive perspective,” said NPU coach Kyle Rooker after his club dropped to 0-4, 0-3 CCIW. “I think both defenses played hard and battled. You have to credit Augie's defense, they did a tremendous job all day, but offensively on both sides left a lot to be desired in terms of execution.”
Along with the 17 points, Augie finished with just 294 yards offense in 61 snaps. Not helping was the loss of sophomore running back Ty Rivelli to a hamstring injury after he rushed eight times for 109 yards in the first quarter. Sophomore quarterback Thomas Hall left the game in the fourth quarter with a knee issue after getting sandwiched by NPU defenders on a sack.
“Offensively, we tried to give it away,” said Bell. “But at the end of the day, we held tough when we needed to. We got the score that we needed. We made the plays at the time we needed. But we made it a lot harder on ourselves than we needed to.”
Augie regained the lead early in the fourth. Bobby Inserra's 26-yard punt return set up a six-play, 37-yard drive capped by Hall's 1-yard sneak with 9:37 left in regulation.
Nursing that 17-14 lead, the game was in the hands of the defense and it came through.
“It was a hard-fought game; wasn't easy by any means,” said Swaney, who finished with a game-high 14 tackles and was key in holding NPU to 193 yards offense in 61 snaps. “Right there, that showed a lot of resilience by our team. I'm very proud of that effort.”
It wasn't easy as the guests ran a Wildcat set right out of halftime and strolled up and down the field for two scores to erase Augie's 10-0 halftime lead. NPU drove 84 yards in 11 plays and then after recovering one of two lost Augie fumbles needed nine plays to go 36 yards.
Running back A.J. Harris capped both drives with touchdown runs — of 10 and four yards — to give the guests a 14-10 lead with 5:20 left in the third.
The victory was much needed by the Vikings, who two weeks ago lost a heartbreaking overtime decision to Millikin and then were thrashed last week by NCAA Division III's top-ranked North Central Cardinals.
“I definitely think it was very big for morale,” said Swaney. “I think this is huge going into later weeks because we've got a lot of games left in this season and I think everybody is going to be really more locked in and more focused for the upcoming weeks.”
The slate doesn't get much easier as the Vikings travel to face No. 5 Wheaton next Saturday. And Bell knows that his team will have to start cleaning up the mistakes that have proved problematic.
“All controllable. Very frustrating,” said Bell of the mistakes and plays that were not made. “We've got to to be able to throw the ball.
“Luckily, the defense played exceptional after the opening drive of the second half.”