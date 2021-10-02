Defense stands tall in Augie's 17-14 win over NPU

It wasn't easy as the guests ran a Wildcat set right out of halftime and strolled up and down the field for two scores to erase Augie's 10-0 halftime lead. NPU drove 84 yards in 11 plays and then after recovering one of two lost Augie fumbles needed nine plays to go 36 yards.

Running back A.J. Harris capped both drives with touchdown runs — of 10 and four yards — to give the guests a 14-10 lead with 5:20 left in the third.

The victory was much needed by the Vikings, who two weeks ago lost a heartbreaking overtime decision to Millikin and then were thrashed last week by NCAA Division III's top-ranked North Central Cardinals.

“I definitely think it was very big for morale,” said Swaney. “I think this is huge going into later weeks because we've got a lot of games left in this season and I think everybody is going to be really more locked in and more focused for the upcoming weeks.”

The slate doesn't get much easier as the Vikings travel to face No. 5 Wheaton next Saturday. And Bell knows that his team will have to start cleaning up the mistakes that have proved problematic.

“All controllable. Very frustrating,” said Bell of the mistakes and plays that were not made. “We've got to to be able to throw the ball.

“Luckily, the defense played exceptional after the opening drive of the second half.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.