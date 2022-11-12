DeJean makes the most of his moment

IOWA CITY — Cooper DeJean feared he missed the moment.

He shouldn’t have fretted.

DeJean stepped in front of a Graham Mertz pass and returned it 32 yards for a second-quarter touchdown Saturday in Iowa’s 24-10 victory over Wisconsin at Kinnick Stadium.

“It was man coverage and I probably got beat a little bit on it," DeJean said. “But then I came back out of it and I just saw the ball coming and I had to make a play there. I made a play there and then it was all green grass."

It was all Hawkeyes after DeJean’s team-leading fourth interception of the season and his second pick-six gave Iowa a 14-3 lead that the Badgers couldn’t catch.

The interception was the first of two thrown by Mertz and it was only part of a major contribution to the Hawkeyes’ defensive effort by the sophomore cornerback.

DeJean finished with 10 tackles, including one for a loss, and on special teams he helped set up Iowa’s final touchdown when he returned a punt 41 yards to the Wisconsin 18-yard line.

He helped down a punt on the 1-yard line. With Arland Bruce sidelined by injury, DeJean was Iowa’s primary punt returner in the game and despite a biting wind gusting around 25 miles per hours cutting into a gray November day, DeJean delivered.

He returned four punts for a total of 82 yards to help create short fields for an offense that toiled with protecting quarterback Spencer Petras.

“Anytime you get a short field, it makes things easier," said Petras, who was sacked six times by a Badgers defense that dropped the Hawkeyes for losses 12 times.

But the short fields DeJean helped craft were among a number of ways he impacted the game.

“There’s probably not a position on the perimeter he couldn’t play," Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “You’d have to change your offense if it was quarterback, but I’m pretty sure he’d be a good running back and I know he could be a pretty good receiver and you think about the four positions on defense in the back end and then nickelback."

Ferentz compared DeJean’s abilities to those of former Hawkeye Micah Hyde.

“To me the most amazing part was that he wasn’t really recruited especially in this day and age where there are no secrets," Ferentz said.

DeJean, who said he has never spoken to an Iowa coach about playing on the offensive side of the ball, said he is simply willing to help out wherever he is needed.

“I just like being out there, competing," DeJean said.

He also relishes the chance to help the Hawkeye defense to live up to its standard, something it did Saturday while limiting Wisconsin to 227 yards including just 51 on the ground.

Iowa held the Badgers’ Braeon Allen to 40 yards on 17 carries, well below his average of 109.9 yards per game.

“We stress that we play at a championship level and give championship level effort every time we are on the field whether that is practice or games," DeJean said.