DeJean ready to help Hawkeyes in multiple ways

IOWA CITY – Cooper DeJean will help the Iowa football team in 2022.

Figuring out just where DeJean will help the Hawkeyes and in how many ways he can help remains the question.

Versatility was his strength in high school and it remains a strength as he works through his first spring practices at Iowa.

“I think it helps a lot and provides me with a lot of opportunities,’’ DeJean said. “Playing multiple positions on defense and then getting involved on special teams, whether that’s returning or being one of the gunners, or anything like that, it all helps.’’

DeJean sampled a few of those roles last season, seeing action in seven games for Iowa after first taking the field on special teams in the Hawkeyes’ Oct. 30 game at Wisconsin.

It was a nerve-wracking debut for the 6-foot-3, 203-pound Odebolt, Iowa, native who had quarterbacked OA-BCIG to an Iowa Class 1A state football championship a year earlier.

“I was really nervous going in there at Wisconsin, it being my first time in Big Ten play,’’ DeJean said. “As the season went on I started to get more special teams reps and things started to slow down for me. It was good to get in there and get that experience.’’

He had one kickoff return for 20 yards against the Badgers, then recorded his first defensive statistics with one tackle and one assisted tackle three weeks later against Illinois.

When starting cornerback Jermari Harris was injured during the Citrus Bowl, DeJean took over the spot in the secondary.

“I only played a couple of plays at corner at the end of the bowl game, but I think it helped a lot, just to show me the speed that these athletes play at on the perimeter,’’ DeJean said.

DeJean said that provided him with a chance to also see what offenses were trying to do to him when he was in games.

His roles last season were varied, just as they were at the prep level where DeJean’s fingerprints were all over the success OA-BCIG had in every sport he played.

In football, he led his team to back-to-back state championships and as a senior he threw for 3,445 yards and 35 touchdowns, rushed 131 times for 1,235 yards and 24 touchdowns. On defense, he recorded 53.5 tackles and intercepted three passes.

DeJean also lettered in baseball, basketball and track, winning the Iowa Class 2A state long jump and 100-meter dash championships in addition to running a leg on a winning 400 relay as a senior.

He believes all those experiences positioned to step in as a freshman at Iowa and compete.

“It’s different, coming from a 1A, 2A high school program to playing in the Big Ten. The speed of the game is so different and it was helpful to be able to get in a few games last year and experience that as a freshman,’’ DeJean said.

“Iowa takes a lot of pride in its special teams and to be able to contribute there when I did, it was good experience for me heading into this season.’’

Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker felt the same way.

DeJean’s experience on defense last season came at cornerback, but he has spent most of his time during the first 12 of Iowa’s 15 spring practices working at safety on defense.

“He’s done a good job. He’s played outside, but he can play inside (at safety) and even at the cash (hybrid linebacker-safety) spot. There’s really multiple positions he can play,’’ Parker said.

DeJean has welcomed the chance to learn at every position he has lined up at as he acclimates himself to whatever role he ultimately ends up playing on the Hawkeye defense.

He has spent more time studying film, learning Iowa’s defensive concepts and learning how to put his quickness and footspeed to work in multiple positions.

“It’s given me a chance to understand the game better in a way I didn’t necessarily need to understand it at the high school level,’’ DeJean said. “Working at the different positions has given me an opportunity to figure it out and learn.’’

He believes his experience as a quarterback will also help him as he moves deeper into understanding how to maximize his abilities there.

“Just like on offense trying to understand what defenses are doing, now I’m able to flip that have an idea of how offenses are trying to attack us and make the most of that,’’ DeJean said.

DeJean gained the opportunity he has now by first gaining experience on special teams.

Special teams coordinator LeVar Woods said Wednesday that DeJean gained his trust with how he handled be thrown into the role of the gunner on Hawkeye special teams midway through the 2021 season.

“He hadn’t played that position but we threw him in there when we had a need because of injuries,’’ Woods said. “To his credit, he paid attention in the meetings and he gave me confidence because of how he worked every day.’’

Woods said DeJean was typically the first player on the field working on fielding punts at each practice.

“That kind of let me know his mindset, let me know that he’s a football player,’’ Woods said.

DeJean is getting a look as not only a return specialist and a gunner during spring drills, but is also in the mix as a holder.

The latter opens up a myriad of possibilities to move the ball if DeJean is in a spot to have the ball in his hands, but the sophomore’s mindset is simply focused on helping the Hawkeyes in any way he can.

“That’s really what I came in here with, just trying to find a way to help the team and be part of helping us have success,’’ DeJean said. “I just want to win games."

