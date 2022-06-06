Des Moines lineman gives Hawkeyes quick commit

It didn’t take long for Iowa’s latest football commitment to say “Yes.’’

Offered a scholarship following a strong performance at a lineman's camp on Sunday, defensive lineman David Caulker committed to coach Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes before leaving Iowa City.

The 6-foot-4, 250-pound Des Moines North product announced his decision on social media Monday, becoming the 10th member of Iowa’s 2023 recruiting class.

His visit to the Iowa campus for Sunday’s camp wasn’t the first for Caulker, He participated in a junior day event at Iowa in March and returned to Iowa City in April during spring practices.

Caulker had seen his recruiting interest grow in recent weeks and he selected the Hawkeyes over offers from Iowa State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Northern Illinois, Kent State and Northern Iowa.

In announcing his decision, Caulker thanked a number of people.

“I would like to thank my parents for bringing me into this world. I would like to thank my teammates, coaches and staff at North High School. I would not have gotten this far without you,’’ Caulker wrote.

“I would like to thank any coach who has ever recruited me. I will be forever grateful for the belief you had in me and finally, I would like to thank (North coach Eric) Addy, coach (Jay) Niemann and coach (Kelvin) Bell. The importance you’ve had in my life is immeasurable. With that said, I’m 110 percent committed.’’

Caulker recorded 21.5 tackles last season for a team at North that finished 1-8, finishing with 12.5 tackles for a loss and 4.5 sacks during his junior season.

Ranked as a three-star prospect on a five-start scale by Rivals and 247Sports, Caulker is ranked by 247Sports as the 12th-best player in Iowa high schools in the Class of 2023.

He also averaged 9.9 points and a team-leading 7.1 rebounds on the basketball court last season for North.

Caulker is the third defensive lineman to announce intentions to sign with Iowa in December, joining Chase Brackney of Englewood, Colo., and Maddux Borcherding-Johnson of Norwalk, Iowa.

