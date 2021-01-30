Des Moines prep commits to Hawkeyes

Where he ultimately will line up will be determined later, but Deavin Hilson’s destination is set in granite.
The three-sport athlete from Des Moines North accepted the only scholarship offer he ever truly wanted, becoming the 11th in-state player in a 2021 Iowa football recruiting class that now numbers 19.
Coach Kirk Ferentz offered Hilson a scholarship on Friday night during a call that took place less than an hour before Hilson took the court to play for the North basketball team in a game at Ottumwa.
Hilson, a 6-foot-1, 205-pound running back and linebacker, accepted the Iowa offer before tipoff and announced his decision publicly early Saturday afternoon.
"I want to thank coach Ferentz for the scholarship offer. With that, I decided to commit to the University of Iowa," Hilson wrote on Twitter. "This is not only for me but for the whole city of Des Moines."
Hilson is the first player from a Des Moines public school to earn a Hawkeye football scholarship since Adam Robinson of Des Moines Lincoln arrived at Iowa in 2008.
He earned that opportunity despite limited time on the field last fall.
North played just two games after the Des Moines public school system initially opted to keep its facilities closed because of the COVID-19 situation, but Hilson did enough once in-person classes began to catch the attention of college recruiters.
He averaged 9.1 yards on 11 carries, totaling 100 yards and scoring a pair of touchdowns as the Polar Bears split two games.
On defense, Hilson recorded 10 tackles including 1.5 tackles for a loss and he also returned two kicks for 22 yards.
"This journey has been something different. Being able to have the opportunity through all the adversity I’ve faced in the last year has been crazy. I want to thank all the people throughout the way that gave me the opportunity to show my talents," Hilson wrote, thanking coaches and family members for supporting him as he pursued his dream.
Hilson, who currently averages 6.9 points and 6.4 rebounds in basketball and was a state qualifier in the long jump last spring, will initially line up at running back for Iowa. He has discussed playing linebacker with coaches as recruiting interest picked up in recent months.
Before Friday, Northern Iowa was the only program to offer Hilson a scholarship, although he was talking with coaches from Iowa State and North Dakota.
Ranked by 247Sports as a three-star prospect and by Rivals as a two-star prospect on a five-star scale, Hilson will sign a binding letter of intent on Wednesday, the first day of the February signing period.
He will join Michael Myslinski, a center from Jacksonville, Fla., in signing with Iowa on Wednesday. They are part of a class that also includes 17 players who signed with the Hawkeyes in December.