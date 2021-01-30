Des Moines prep commits to Hawkeyes

He averaged 9.1 yards on 11 carries, totaling 100 yards and scoring a pair of touchdowns as the Polar Bears split two games.

On defense, Hilson recorded 10 tackles including 1.5 tackles for a loss and he also returned two kicks for 22 yards.

"This journey has been something different. Being able to have the opportunity through all the adversity I’ve faced in the last year has been crazy. I want to thank all the people throughout the way that gave me the opportunity to show my talents," Hilson wrote, thanking coaches and family members for supporting him as he pursued his dream.

Hilson, who currently averages 6.9 points and 6.4 rebounds in basketball and was a state qualifier in the long jump last spring, will initially line up at running back for Iowa. He has discussed playing linebacker with coaches as recruiting interest picked up in recent months.

Before Friday, Northern Iowa was the only program to offer Hilson a scholarship, although he was talking with coaches from Iowa State and North Dakota.

Ranked by 247Sports as a three-star prospect and by Rivals as a two-star prospect on a five-star scale, Hilson will sign a binding letter of intent on Wednesday, the first day of the February signing period.

He will join Michael Myslinski, a center from Jacksonville, Fla., in signing with Iowa on Wednesday. They are part of a class that also includes 17 players who signed with the Hawkeyes in December.

