Despite deficit, Hawkeye defense kept working

IOWA CITY — The surroundings were the same, but the scene was different Saturday when the Iowa football team fell behind Penn State by 14 points.
Defensive tackle Logan Lee said after the Hawkeyes’ rallied for a 23-20 victory that one thing remained constant for a team that has now won 12 consecutive games despite the rare deficit.
"Nothing changed for us," Lee said. "The mindset was the same, that we had to keep getting stops and had to keep getting them into the fourth quarter."
Lee finished with a career-high seven tackles in the game, matching Jack Koerner’s contribution and trailing only the nine recorded by Jack Campbell.
Penn State mixed and matched tempos early in an attempt to keep the Hawkeye defense off balance, but a couple of adjustments got Iowa back on track.
"We got it figured out and got back to playing our game," Koerner said.
Take your pick: Iowa’s defense recorded four interceptions Saturday, adding to a collection of 16 for the season.
Matt Hankins, who joined Jestin Jacobs, Koerner and Riley Moss in collecting takeaways, said it was just another day at the office for the Hawkeyes.
"I’m never surprised," Hankins said. "It’s the work we put in during the week practicing our zone defense, keeping our eyes on the quarterback, seeing where the ball is going, and being able to jump on the ball. For us, it’s repetitive."
Hankins said it has been a collaborative effort.
"We are constantly challenging each other to make plays and get better," Hankins said.
Moss left the game with an injury following his second-quarter interception.
Coach Kirk Ferentz said he won’t know the severity of the injury for a couple of days, but said he was "optimistic" about the situation.
Terry Roberts replaced Moss at cornerback.
"We knew Terry would come in and be fine. We’ve seen him every day for the last three years and we know he can play," Koerner said.
Different look: When Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford got knocked out of Saturday’s game early in the second quarter, it changed the dynamics of the Nittany Lions’ offense.
Penn State collected 155 of its 287 yards of offense in the opening quarter, building a 14-3 lead which grew to 17-3 just minutes later.
Clifford led the Nittany Lions in rushing for the game, totaling 36 yards on three carries before being injured and replaced by back-up Ta’Quan Roberson.
The junior fumbled the first snap he took, and recovered it, but struggled against the Hawkeye defense the rest of the day. Roberson completed 7-of-21 passes for 34 yards and ran for 27 on 10 carries.
Penn State scored just three points with Roberson at the controls of an offense which was whistled for six false starts.
Six straight: Iowa has now won six consecutive games against ranked opponents dating to the 2019 season.
It marks the first time since 1960 that the Hawkeyes have reeled off that many wins in a row against teams ranked nationally.
The Hawkeyes also improved to 5-1 in their last six home games against top-five competition. That includes wins over third-ranked Penn State in 2008, fifth-ranked Michigan State in 2010, second-ranked Michigan in 2016 and third-ranked Ohio State in 2017.
The lone loss in that string also came in 2017 to a fourth-ranked Penn State team.
Eye on the future: Iowa welcomed more than 80 recruits to campus for Saturday’s game, one of the biggest single-game recruiting days the Hawkeyes have hosted.
The group included players who have committed to the Hawkeyes as well prospects still working toward reaching college decisions.
A pair of Quad-City area high school juniors, defensive lineman Andrew DePaepe of Pleasant Valley and offensive lineman Charles Jagusah of Rock Island Alleman, were among the recruits scheduled to attend.
Farm friendly: Iowa celebrated its 10th America Needs Farmers Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday.
Former Hawkeye offensive lineman Marshal Yanda, who retired from a 13-year NFL career with the Baltimore Ravens, was recognized on the field with his family as the ninth former Iowa player to be named to the ANF Wall of Honor at Kinnick Stadium.
Stoops honored: Former Hawkeye and long-time Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops was honored on the field at the end of the first quarter for his selection to the College Football Hall of Fame.
Stoops is a member of the Hall's 2021 induction class.
Kale's day: Saturday’s Hawkeye Kid Captain was 11-year-old Kale Schmidt of Goose Lake.
Schmidt was recognized at midfield at Kinnick Stadium prior to the start of the game.
He completed chemotherapy at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital in 2016 and marked five years as cancer free this summer.
Schmidt has underwent treatment for a bilateral Wilms tumor, a rare form of cancer with tumors in both kidneys, and Burkitt lymphoma, a rare but highly-aggressive form of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, at the Iowa facility.