Despite struggles, Hawkeyes stay the course

IOWA CITY – It is what it is – but still working to get better.
Don’t expect an in-season overhaul of the Iowa football team’s struggling offense.
Coach Kirk Ferentz said Tuesday at his weekly news conference that wholesale changes eight games into the season simply would not be productive for a young group of players still working to grasp what it is being asked to do.
“Changing your system wholesale in season would be counterproductive,’’ Ferentz said. “And, you can’t go out and get mercenary players. That’s not part of the deal in college football. You just try to forge ahead.’’
Forging ahead with the football has been a season-long challenge for the 19th-ranked Hawkeyes, masked initially by a turnover-creating defense and field-flipping special teams.
Issues have continued as Iowa’s record went from 6-0 to 6-2 after the Hawkeyes’ most recent performances.
A pair of seven-point efforts in losses to Purdue and Wisconsin have exposed offensive inconsistencies that have led the Hawkeyes to their lowest combined point total in back-to-back losses in more than two decades.
The last time Iowa was held to 14 total points or fewer in consecutive losses came in 2000 when the Hawkeyes combined to score 10 points in back-to-back losses to Illinois and Ohio State.
The lack of scoring magnified current season statistics that show Iowa ranked 124th among 130 Football Bowl Subdivision programs in total offense, 118th in rushing offense and 104th in passing offense.
That lack of production is frustrating for players and coaches alike, but they see only one solution.
“It doesn’t do any good to get worked up about what has happened. You keep working and do what you can to change it, get better,’’ receiver Nico Ragaini said.
Ragaini said a willingness to put in the work to facilitate that hasn’t been an issue, something echoed by center Tyler Linderbaum and quarterback Spencer Petras.
Linderbaum said the Hawkeyes have practiced well early this week in preparation for Saturday’s 6 p.m. game at Northwestern.
The objective from one day to the next remains unchanged, leave the practice field better today than the day before and repeat that the next day.
“We can’t get too far ahead of ourselves,’’ Linderbaum said. “Nobody wants to lose, that’s hard, but the best way to deal with it is improve and I think this team is committed to that. We’ll work through this.’’
Petras sees execution and improved fundamentals as the only thing that will ultimately help the offense breakthrough.
“I know you guys are tired of hearing that, but it’s the truth,’’ Petras said. “We talk a lot about a stone cutter out there chopping away on a rock. It takes 100 blows to break the rock, knowing that it wasn’t the hundredth that broke it. It was the 99 that came before. That’s where we’re at.’’
Hawkeye players are being shown examples of that, good and bad, on tape and are seeing how little things are making big differences.
“Everybody has plays where they do well, but it’s not a collective unit yet consistently,’’ Petras said. “Once we do that, play with that consistency, we’ll be happy with the results.’’
Ferentz used a recent example of that Tuesday with his team. He referenced the 2019 season when Iowa went from scoring a combined 15 points in losses to Michigan and Penn State midway through the season to scoring 49 in a Holiday Bowl rout of Southern California.
He said seasons are frequently filled with the challenges Iowa currently finds itself dealing with.
“It’s a long season and what we need to do right now is maximize this seven-day block and then just keep moving forward,’’ Ferentz said.
“We’re going to have a tough challenge again next week, too, and then the next week. What we’ve really got to do is focus on what we can right now.’’