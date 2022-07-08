 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
IOWA FOOTBALL

Detroit defender commits to Hawkeyes

080919-qct-spt-ia-media-day-008

The Hawkeye logo at midfield at Kinnick Stadium

 FILE PHOTO

A Detroit defender who came up big on the biggest stage he played on during his junior season has committed to join the Iowa football program.

Kenneth Merrieweather, a 6-foot-3, 245-pound defensive end and linebacker from Detroit King High School became the fourth player who attended the Hawkeyes’ late June recruiting weekend to announce intentions to sign with Iowa.

Merrieweather recorded a pick-six in King’s Michigan Division 3 state championship game last November.

He returned an interception 45 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter and then helped his team’s defense make a stop on the 1-yard line with 2 minutes, 29 seconds remaining in a 25-21 win over DeWitt.

For the season, Merriweather collected 39 tackles and had six sacks for a Detroit King team which finished 13-1.

The 16th player to join Iowa’s 2023 recruiting class selected the Hawkeyes from a collection of 18 scholarship offers.

He visited Cincinnati and Purdue in addition to Iowa before selecting the Hawkeyes. Merrieweather also had offers from Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Oregon, Pittsburgh and Syracuse as well as eight Mid-American Conference programs.

Merrieweather is ranked by both Rivals and 247Sports as a three-star prospect on a five-star scale. Rivals ranks him as a top-20 recruit in the state of Michigan in the Class of 2023.

He joins offensive linemen Trevor Lauck of Indianapolis and Kadyn Proctor of Southeast Polk and tight end Zach Ortwerth of St. Louis in committing to Iowa after taking part in the Hawkeyes’ largest recruiting weekend during June recruiting period.

Merrieweather is one of three potential edge defenders who have committed to Iowa in its 2023 class. Chase Brackney of Engelwood, Colo., and David Caulker of Des Moines North previously announced their intentions to compete for the Hawkeyes.

