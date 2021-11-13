Difference-making transfers help Hawkeyes

IOWA CITY — In their own way during Iowa’s 27-22 win Saturday over Minnesota, Charlie Jones and Zach VanValkenburg proved why they belong.
The two Hawkeye transfers — Jones arriving as a walk-on after beginning his college career at Buffalo and VanValkenburg as a graduate transfer from Division II Hillsdale College — each provided difference-making moments at Kinnick Stadium.
Jones caught a 72-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter and set up a second quarter score with a 34-yard reception.
VanValkenburg’s collection of 10 tackles including three tackles for a loss and a fourth-quarter sack that buried the Golden Gophers’ Tanner Morgan at his 3-yard line.
"This is exactly why I came here, to be a part of games like this. I left a scholarship behind so I could play in the Big Ten," Jones said.
"It was tough for me and family, but I knew it would one day be worth it. Moments like these, that is exactly why I came here."
VanValkenburg can relate.
"It feels good to be part of a win like this," the sixth-year senior said.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said the growth of both players since arriving is similar to the way the Hawkeyes continue to grow as a team.
"Players change, just like our team," Ferentz said. "They grow, improve. I’ll go back to another guy, Jack Heflin, had a nice career at Northern Illinois, came over and fit in really well with us. I’ll say the same about Charlie and Zach."
Different week: The first career start for Alex Padilla at quarterback came complete with a few nerves and some added stress during the week that ended with a win.
"I have a great group of guys around me, supporting me, and that part has been great," Padilla said. "It’s been a great week, something I’ve always dreamed of."
Padilla praised the help he received on the sideline from injured Spencer Petras.
"He was pointing things out all day, doing what he could to help me and get us the win," Padilla said.
Petras was not able to throw Saturday and spent warm-ups around his teammates. Ferentz said his availability for next weekend’s game against Illinois remains undetermined.
Rare lead: When Minnesota kicker Matthew Trickett hit a 31-yard field goal as time expired in the second quarter, it left the Golden Gophers with a 13-10 halftime lead.
The advantage marked the first time Minnesota had held a lead over Iowa since the fourth quarter of a 2016 game between the teams.
The span between Golden Gophers leads covered 275 minutes, 28 seconds of action between the teams.
Block party: Logan Lee blocked a 53-yard field goal try by Minnesota’s Dragan Kesich on the first snap of the fourth quarter, the second straight year a Hawkeye has rejected a field goal try by the Golden Gophers.
"It was pretty cool. I don’t think I’ve ever done that in a game before — in practice a couple of times, but not in a game," Lee said. "All of the work you put in pays off."
The block by the Orion native came one year to the day after Jack Koerner blocked a field goal attempt in the Hawkeyes’ 35-7 win over the Golden Gophers in Minneapolis.
Tough yards: Iowa’s rushing attack was held to 71 yards on 25 carries by a Minnesota defense that ranks third in the Big Ten in defending the run.
Tyler Goodson led the Hawkeyes with 59 rushing yards.
The long ball: Charlie Jones’ 72-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter was the Hawkeyes’ longest play of any type this season.
The previous long was a 67-yard pass from Petras to Goodson during the Hawkeyes’ win at Maryland, yardage matched by Ivory Kelly-Martin on a kick return against Purdue.
Still sidelined: While Riley Moss returned to action at cornerback, the Hawkeyes remained without several players Saturday.
Defensive back Terry Roberts, offensive lineman Mason Richman and Kelly-Martin at running back joined Petras in missing the Minnesota game because of injuries.
Tippett honored: Former Hawkeye Andre Tippett was honored at Saturday’s game for his upcoming induction into the College Football Hall of Fame.
Ferentz, then a first-year offensive line coach on Hayden Fry’s staff, recalled one of his first interactions with Tippett and the other defensive captain from that 1981 Iowa team, Brad Webb, came on the doorstep of his new Iowa City home.
"They wanted to meet me or say ‘Hello’ and they wanted to know if I had any film. They knew I had been (a graduate assistant) at Pitt, they wanted to look at Ricky Jackson and Hugh Green," Ferentz recalled.
"They wanted to get better. Andre Tippett looking at somebody else’s film, how do I get better and improve. You wonder why winners are winners. That’s a pretty good illustration of both guys."
’81 Hawkeyes honored: Members of a 1981 Iowa team which ended a string of 19 consecutive non-winning seasons, shared a Big Ten championship and played in the Rose Bowl were honored on the field during Saturday’s game.