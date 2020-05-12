Diploma in hand, Heflin chases a new opportunity

Appreciative of his experience over the past four years at Northern Illinois, Jack Heflin is looking for a new challenge for his final year of college football.

The two-time all-conference defensive lineman in the Mid-American Conference, who earned an undergraduate degree last weekend, announced Monday night he had placed his name into the transfer portal.

“My recruitment is now open,’’ the 6-foot-4 and 319-pound Prophetstown native wrote in announcing his plans on Twitter.

There is little question that if there is interest from Iowa — which is looking to replace three starters from its defensive front four — the feeling would be mutual.

Before the Huskies’ 2018 game at Iowa, Heflin explained the attraction.

“I grew up in a family full of Iowa fans and my dream has always been to play at Kinnick Stadium,’’ Heflin said. “I watched Hawkeye football on Saturdays growing up in Prophetstown and they were my team.’’

He said then he appreciated the way Iowa approached the game up front on both sides of the ball.