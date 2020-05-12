Diploma in hand, Heflin chases a new opportunity

Appreciative of his experience over the past four years at Northern Illinois, Jack Heflin is looking for a new challenge for his final year of college football.
The two-time all-conference defensive lineman in the Mid-American Conference, who earned an undergraduate degree last weekend, announced Monday night he had placed his name into the transfer portal.
“My recruitment is now open,’’ the 6-foot-4 and 319-pound Prophetstown native wrote in announcing his plans on Twitter.
There is little question that if there is interest from Iowa — which is looking to replace three starters from its defensive front four — the feeling would be mutual.
Before the Huskies’ 2018 game at Iowa, Heflin explained the attraction.
“I grew up in a family full of Iowa fans and my dream has always been to play at Kinnick Stadium,’’ Heflin said. “I watched Hawkeye football on Saturdays growing up in Prophetstown and they were my team.’’
He said then he appreciated the way Iowa approached the game up front on both sides of the ball.
“Iowa is known for its hogs up front on both sides of the ball, physical, big linemen working together, a lot of small-town kids who are all about the Hawkeyes and playing with passion,’’ Heflin said.
Northern Illinois provided Heflin with a scholarship opportunity following an all-state career for Erie-Prophetstown, where he was a two-time all-Western Illinois selection.
After redshirting as a true freshman in 2016, he started every game at defensive tackle in 2017 and developed into an all-conference performer as a sophomore.
Rebounding from offseason back injury, he started during the last half of the season and earned third-team all-MAC recognition while recording 33 tackles including eight tackles for a loss and six sacks.
Heflin followed that by leading Northern Illinois with 8.5 tackles for loss and three sacks among his 31 tackles last season, ranking second in the conference with three force fumbles.
He earned second-team all-conference honors and was chosen by coaches as the Huskies’ defensive player of the year in addition to being named by Pro Football Focus as an honorable mention all-American.
Heflin went through spring practices with Northern Illinois and last weekend received his undergraduate degree in kinesiology.
In announcing his intentions to pursue graduate transfer opportunities, Heflin wrote a note of thanks to his teammates, coaches and the medical and equipment staffs as well as the fans at Northern Illinois.
“Thank you for everything over the last four years. I am truly appreciative of the opportunity this university has given me,’’ he wrote. "... This has been one of the hardest decisions to make however, I have decided to enter the transfer portal. I will never forget NIU and will always cherish the memories I have. I am excited for my next chapter.’’
Heflin was one of three Northern Illinois players to announce graduate transfer plans Monday, joining offensive lineman Christopher Perez Jr. and Mitchell Brinkman, a tight end from Lewis Central High School in Council Bluffs who caught 34 passes for 445 yards last season for the Huskies.
Northern Illinois coach Thomas Hammock said the volume of transfers have become part of the game.
“With the current rules in place in regard to transfers and graduate transfers, we acknowledge it, we respect it and we have a plan moving forward of how we are going to best manage the evolving changes in college football,’’ Hammock said in a statement.
