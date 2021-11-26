Doing it their way, Hawkeyes earn title share

It took that type of an effort to turn back a Nebraska team which collected its points on scoring drives of 75, 75 and 94 yards, opening a 21-6 lead when quarterback Logan Smothers ran for his second touchdown of the game with 5:54 to play in the third quarter.

About the only thing Iowa had going for it at that point was time and a will to win at least a piece of the program’s first division title since 2015.

The outcome of Wisconsin’s game at Minnesota on Saturday will determine if the Hawkeyes will share the title with the Badgers or advance to next weekend’s title game as the sole winner in the West.

Hawkeye players sported Big Ten West champion t-shirts following the 19-point comeback in the fourth quarter, Iowa’s largest since overcoming a 14-point deficit in the final quarter of a 2011 win over Pittsburgh.

"That’s what is special about this team. We keep working together, all three phases, ready to do whatever it takes to get the win," said linebacker Jack Campbell, who finished with 16 tackles.

Saturday’s comeback started after Iowa made a halftime change at quarterback, opting to put the ball in the hands of Petras after Alex Padilla toiled to a 6-of-14 start in an opening half that ended with the Cornhuskers leading 14-6.