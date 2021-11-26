Doing it their way, Hawkeyes earn title share

LINCOLN, Neb. — Kirk Ferentz likes to say his Iowa football team will seldom be the "prettiest car in the lot," but it will reliably reach its destination.
The Hawkeyes proved that again Friday, overcoming a double-digit deficit to win for the third time this season while motoring to at least a share of the Big Ten West Division title with a 28-21 victory at Nebraska.
Iowa scored the final 22 points of the game to hoist the Heroes Game trophy for a seventh consecutive year and did so in typical Hawkeye fashion.
The comeback by 17th-ranked Iowa included two field goals from a sixth-year kicker, a punt blocked by a senior whose contributions have been limited to special teams, the return of that punt for a touchdown by a walk-on linebacker and a safety forced by a third-year graduate transfer.
It took all that just to tie the game before the program’s first 1,000-yard rusher set up a quarterback who started the game watching from the sidelines to score the game-winning points on a quarterback sneak.
The score was the first of the day for an offense that was unable to get in the end zone after reaching the 1-yard line and overcame a fumble inside the 10.
"Pretty typical Iowa football. We find a way," center Tyler Linderbaum said shortly after he helped blow open the hole for quarterback Spencer Petras to score the game-winning points on a 2-yard sneak with 2 minutes, 58 seconds remaining.
It took that type of an effort to turn back a Nebraska team which collected its points on scoring drives of 75, 75 and 94 yards, opening a 21-6 lead when quarterback Logan Smothers ran for his second touchdown of the game with 5:54 to play in the third quarter.
About the only thing Iowa had going for it at that point was time and a will to win at least a piece of the program’s first division title since 2015.
The outcome of Wisconsin’s game at Minnesota on Saturday will determine if the Hawkeyes will share the title with the Badgers or advance to next weekend’s title game as the sole winner in the West.
Hawkeye players sported Big Ten West champion t-shirts following the 19-point comeback in the fourth quarter, Iowa’s largest since overcoming a 14-point deficit in the final quarter of a 2011 win over Pittsburgh.
"That’s what is special about this team. We keep working together, all three phases, ready to do whatever it takes to get the win," said linebacker Jack Campbell, who finished with 16 tackles.
Saturday’s comeback started after Iowa made a halftime change at quarterback, opting to put the ball in the hands of Petras after Alex Padilla toiled to a 6-of-14 start in an opening half that ended with the Cornhuskers leading 14-6.
"It was probably more gut than thought, just felt like maybe it would give us a little boost," Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. "We were moving the ball, but we were coming up short. … They were converting their drives into touchdowns."
Linderbaum said he told Petras, "Go win it. That’s what you do."
On Petras’ first drive since exiting a Nov. 6 game at Northwestern because of a shoulder injury, Iowa moved the ball 73 yards before Tyler Goodson fumbled.
That was one of few mistakes Goodson made as he rushed for a career-high 156 yards, including 55 on a carry that helped set up Petras’ game-winning score.
"A running back never wants to fumble, but after it happened, I stayed focused, didn’t let it ruin my game like it could have," Goodson said. "I was motivated to overcome it."
By then, Iowa had fought its way back into the game, using the third of Caleb Shudak’s four field goals in the game to pull within 21-9 after three quarters.
Senior Henry Marchese and sophomore Kyler Fisher then provided a game-changing spark.
Marchese blocked a punt and Fisher fielded the ball in the air and returned it 14 yards for a touchdown that cut the Nebraska lead 21-16 with 14:16 to play.
Logan Lee recovered a fumble that ended the Cornhuskers’ next series and Zach VanValkenburg ended the next when he forced a safety on an intentional grounding call on Smothers out of the end zone.
By then, the Cornhuskers were shaken and headed to a seventh loss of a 3-9 season decided by a touchdown or less.
Shudak, who hit from 51 and 48 yards in the first half, tied the game at 21-21 with a 44-yard kick with 7:21 to play.
The Iowa defense forced Nebraska into a three-and-out on the next possession, setting up a game-deciding drive for the Hawkeyes (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten).
Iowa then didn’t leave anything to chance. Jermari Harris recorded Iowa’s 22nd interception of the season to end Nebraska’s final drive of the season.
"Defense. Special teams. Offense. We all worked together to make it happen," said Petras, who completed 7-of-13 passes for 102 yards.
The Hawkeyes needed to create a complete finish after Padilla found himself working behind before taking his first snap.
Smothers led the Cornhuskers on three long scoring drives, including a game-opening 75-yard march.
The redshirt freshman, who ran for 64 yards and completed 16-of-22 passes for 198 yards in his starting debut in place of injured Adrian Martinez, finished off a 12-play drive with a 1-yard carry into the end zone.
Padilla positioned the Hawkeyes to answer, moving Iowa to the 1-yard line where his fourth-down pass to Sam LaPorta in the end zone was first ruled complete, a call later the first of three overturned in the game by video replay.