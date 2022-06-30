Dollars lead USC, UCLA to join Big Ten in 2024

Follow the money.

While expanded College Football Playoff opportunities are a part of the thought process, expanded financial possibilities have led USC and UCLA to leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten.

The Big Ten Conference Council of Presidents and Chancellors unanimously approved Thursday night adding the two Los Angeles universities to what will expand to a 16-team league on Aug. 2, 2024, extending the conference's reach from coast to coast.

Commissioner Kevin Warren said the vote came after the league evaluated applications from both institutions.

"I am thankful for the collaborative efforts of our campus leadership, athletics directors and Council of Presidents and Chancellors who recognize the changing landscape of college athletics, methodically reviewed each request and took appropriate action based on our consensus,'' Warren said.

USC president Carol L. Folt called the Big Ten a good fit for the institution.

"With the Big Ten, we are joining a storied conference that shares our commitment to academic excellence and athletic competitiveness," Folt said in a statement.

Folt said the move was being made to position USC and its student-athletes "for long-term success and stability amidst the rapidly evolving sports media and collegiate athletics landscape."

The timing allows USC and UCLA to remain in the Pac-12 for the duration of the league's existing media rights agreements.

UCLA chancellor Gene Block and director of athletics Martin Jarmond issued a co-authored statement saying "seismic changes in collegiate athletics have made us evaluate how best to support our student-athletes."

Saying their institution has deeply valued its Pac-12 membership for years, the administrators concluded the time was right for a change.

"Big Ten membership offers Bruins exciting new competitive opportunities and a broader national media platform for our student-athletes to compete and showcase their talents," Block and Jarmond wrote.

"Specifically, this move will enhance Name, Image and Likeness opportunities through greater exposure for our student-athletes and offer new partnerships with entities across the country."

They said the move will ensure the future of the 25 intercollegiate sports programs offered by UCLA because of the enhanced resources that will be part of the move.

Administrators from both schools indicated they plan to work with the Big Ten on scheduling accommodations to reduce travel.

The expansion comes at a time when the Big Ten is working to finalize its next media rights deal, something that is expected to carry a value of around $1 billion annually that would be distributed among league members.

Under its existing agreements, the Big Ten dished out $680 million in the 2021 fiscal year to its member schools, revenue generated through agreements with multiple networks.

By comparison, UCLA and USC received a share of the $344 million the Pac-12 distributed to its members during the same timeframe.

The new Big Ten media rights agreement, and a similar contract Southeastern Conference members will benefit from following the addition of Oklahoma and Texas, are driving the change.

The new deals will leave the Big Ten and SEC in a position to nearly double the payouts that members of other "power-five" conferences — the Atlantic Coast, Big 12 and Pac-12 — will receive in the future.

Those dollars provide not only major funding for football programs but also for all other athletics programs at member institutions.

Beyond finances, football and specifically, playoff opportunities, were also a factor in the desire of USC and UCLA to consider options.

The Pac-12 has not had a team reach the College Football Playoff since 2016 when Washington qualified.

The departure plans for USC and UCLA from the Pac-12 come nearly one year after Oklahoma and Texas were invited to join the Southeastern Conference. Both accepted and are expected to leave the Big 12 for the SEC in the summer of 2025.

The expected 2024 timing of the departure of UCLA and USC from the Pac-12 comes as that conference’s current media rights agreements expire.

The expansion would not be all that different from when the Big Ten left its comfortable Midwestern footprint to add Maryland and Rutgers to its lineup in 2014, bringing lucrative East Coast markets of New York City and Washington, D.C., into the fold.

The addition of USC and UCLA would not only stretch the conference from coast to coast, it would also include institutions in five of the seven largest metropolitan markets in the country.

The 16-team Big Ten would stretch from New York City to Los Angeles and include footholds in Chicago, Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia.

Before Maryland and Rutgers joined the Big Ten, the conference’s only other previous roster changes in the previous five decades included the approval of the addition of Nebraska in 2011 and Penn State in 1990.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.