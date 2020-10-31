Doxsie: Atmosphere around Kinnick was weird, just weird

IOWA CITY — We’ve seen plenty of bizarre days at Kinnick Stadium through the years.
There have been games played in highly unusual weather conditions. Remember that 2015 game against Purdue that took place on the back end of a blizzard?
There have been games that involved odd twists and turns of fate. In 2009, the Hawkeyes needed to block field goal attempts on consecutive plays in the final seconds in order to pull out a 1-point victory over upstart Northern Iowa.
In some ways, Saturday’s Halloween day matchup with Northwestern may have topped them all for sheer eeriness simply because a stadium that almost always is a cauldron of sound on game day was about as deafening as your local public library.
Instead of a screaming throng of 70,000, we had a murmuring mob of 1,432.
It’s the kind of thing we’ve come to expect in this wacky 2020. But it still was weird, just weird.
The parking lots around the stadium were empty all day. No RVs. No tailgating. No people playing cornhole games and flinging footballs to one another. No mountains of emptied Budweiser cans. No clouds of smoke and the aroma of sizzling brats wafting in the breeze.
Inside the stadium, there was no band, no cheerleaders, no Herky the Hawk. They still played the Nile Kinnick speech on the video board prior to the national anthem but it just wasn’t the same somehow.
In addition to the few fans in the west stands and north end zone, there were more than 900 cardboard cutouts of individuals that flapped in the wind, but they didn’t make as much noise as the lubricated loonies who normally occupy those seats.
It was weird, just weird.
Even the traditional wave to the kids at the Stead Family Children’s Hospital at the conclusion of the first quarter was different. It still happened, but the kids weren’t allowed to congregate together on one floor and enjoy the moment as they normally do. They had to stay in their own rooms and experience it individually.
Even the game itself — won by Northwestern, 21-20 — was a bit on the odd side.
Iowa bolted to a 17-0 lead with the help of two early Wildcat fumbles but let most of that advantage slip way before halftime.
Northwestern got back in the game with its rushing attack, which averaged a modest 2.4 yards per carry. None of its running backs had a gain of more than 10 yards in the contest but they found a way to win.
It was weird, just weird.
You couldn’t help but think that if this was a normal day with the normal festivities and a normal Kinnick crowd that the outcome might have been different.
We all knew the home field advantage for these games would be mitigated by the fact that almost no fans are allowed into games during the COVID-19 pandemic, but it felt like the impact was even more pronounced than expected.
Momentum is a big thing in football and you never got the feeling that the Hawkeyes had it, even after Northwestern spent the first five minutes showering them with gifts.
When it got to be 17-0, the normal Kinnick crowd would have been roaring its approval and making it difficult for the visiting Wildcats to focus on mounting any sort of resistance.
But it just wasn’t that way.
"It’s a little bit of a weird feeling but there’s nothing we can do about it," admitted Iowa receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette, one of those guys who normally feeds off the crowd. "The fans help, they help a lot with their energy. We don’t have that right now. It’s tough, it’s difficult, but it’s something we just need to get through right now."
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz also felt it was weird, just weird, that there was only a handful of spectators on hand.
He pointed to a fourth-quarter interception by Iowa safety Jack Koerner that gave the Hawkeyes a big chance after they had fallen behind.
"That should be a spark play and give us a chance to get going," he said.
Without any fans to voice their encouragement, the spark fizzled in a hurry. The Hawkeyes handed the ball back to the Wildcats just three plays later.
To their credit, the Hawkeyes refused to use the lack of atmosphere as any sort of excuse for the fact that they are off to their first 0-2 start since 2000, the second year of the Ferentz era.
"Personally for me, it was just like high school where you don’t get a lot of fans …," said defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon, one of the few Iowa players who played well. "There wasn’t any difference for me. Even if there’s no fans at all, you have to go out there with the same kind of energy."
But it’s already obvious that the lack of fan support is changing the dynamic in the Big Ten and leading to some bizarre outcomes.
In these first two weeks, we’ve seen Rutgers end a 21-game conference losing streak by defeating Michigan State only to have the Spartans turn around and beat Michigan. A week after being trounced by Northwestern, Maryland edged Minnesota. Indiana defeated a top-10 opponent for the first time in 23 years by toppling Penn State.
Alleged Western Division contenders Iowa and Minnesota are 0-2. Less ballyhooed teams such as Purdue, Indiana and Northwestern are 2-0.
The whole season is going to be like this.
It’s going to be weird, just weird.
