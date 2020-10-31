Doxsie: Atmosphere around Kinnick was weird, just weird

In addition to the few fans in the west stands and north end zone, there were more than 900 cardboard cutouts of individuals that flapped in the wind, but they didn’t make as much noise as the lubricated loonies who normally occupy those seats.

It was weird, just weird.

Even the traditional wave to the kids at the Stead Family Children’s Hospital at the conclusion of the first quarter was different. It still happened, but the kids weren’t allowed to congregate together on one floor and enjoy the moment as they normally do. They had to stay in their own rooms and experience it individually.

Even the game itself — won by Northwestern, 21-20 — was a bit on the odd side.

Iowa bolted to a 17-0 lead with the help of two early Wildcat fumbles but let most of that advantage slip way before halftime.

Northwestern got back in the game with its rushing attack, which averaged a modest 2.4 yards per carry. None of its running backs had a gain of more than 10 yards in the contest but they found a way to win.

You couldn’t help but think that if this was a normal day with the normal festivities and a normal Kinnick crowd that the outcome might have been different.