Doxsie: Hawkeyes give experts a chance to say 'I told you so'

They got one, and that was a fluke. At the time, it looked like one of those wonderfully fortunate gifts that could turn the game around. It was an opportunity to reverse three quarters of awfulness that preceded it.

Purdue’s TJ Sheffield caught a short pass and appeared to have scored a touchdown on a 6-yard pass that would have made the score 24-7, but after a video review it was ruled that Sheffield lost control of the ball and it hit the pylon. That made it a touchback instead of a touchdown. The Hawkeyes had the ball back, still down only 17-7, with more than a quarter to go.

But Petras was sacked on the next two plays, nearly threw an interception on third down and the Hawkeyes punted the ball right back to the Boilermakers.

"That was a big turning point," Petras admitted. "We had a chance to go right down the field and we didn’t."

In truth, the game probably was lost before that. A 75-yard drive that produced a go-ahead touchdown just before halftime may have been even more crushing.

You just never got the feeling all day that Iowa was going to be able to mount a comeback.