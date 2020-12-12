Doxsie: No shortage of strangeness in Hawkeyes' win

IOWA CITY — In this year of our lord 2020, we should no longer be surprised when we see weird things taking place in the world of sports or anywhere else for that matter.
Between pandemics and social unrest and disputed elections, this long ago became the most bizarre year any of us has ever seen.
Iowa and Wisconsin just added a little more to the list Saturday.
You want weird? We’ve got weird.
How about perhaps the ugliest, most lifeless first half ever played between two quality football teams?
In the second half, we had a wide receiver injure himself — perhaps seriously — as he celebrated a touchdown. And he said after the game, he’d do it all over again.
We saw a punter penalized for kicking the ball.
We saw the weather degenerate into a near blizzard in the second half, which strangely seemed to pump new life into both offenses, especially Iowa’s.
It ended with kids from warm weather climates doing snow angels on the field.
Weird. Bizarre. Peculiar. Pick an adjective, any adjective. They all fit in the Hawkeyes’ joyous 28-7 conquest of the Badgers at Kinnick Stadium.
Start with that first half. Two offenses that have been pretty potent at times this season, especially, on the ground, combined for 178 yards and nine first downs in the opening two quarters. There were 10 3-and-outs and 13 punts. And only 6 points.
(We briefly researched the NCAA record for most punts in a game and found it was far out of reach at 77, by Centenary and Texas Tech in an even stranger 1939 game played in even worse weather conditions. It seems both teams continuously punted on first down in hopes that the opposing team would fumble. But we digress.)
Interestingly, it was a fumbled punt by Iowa’s Charlie Jones that set up Wisconsin for its only touchdown of the game with 5:42 remaining in the third quarter, cutting the Hawkeyes’ lead to 14-7.
Shortly after that, Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras rifled a momentum-reversing, 53-yard scoring pass to senior Ihmir Smith-Marsette, who spun at the goal line and did a backward flip into the end zone. Smith-Marsette landed awkwardly, hobbled to the locker room and watched the remainder of the game with a walking boot on his left foot.
Smith-Marsette later said he actually had a different celebration planned. He was going to strike a pose like the bull in the Heartland Trophy that goes to the winner of this game.
"As I got closer to the end zone, it just instantly happened," he said with a smile. "Do I regret the flip? No. I’d do it again."
Did he consider that he might have negated the touchdown had the officials chosen to penalize him for an excessive celebration?
"That wasn’t even going through my mind," Smith Marsette said, smiling again. "I wasn’t even thinking about the flag. It was just an in-the-moment thing."
He said the ankle was fine and he’d know more after it was reexamined Sunday. The boot, he said, was merely a precautionary measure. And he also wasn’t concerned about incurring the wrath of coach Kirk Ferentz.
"I doubt he’d be mad about being up 21-7 at the time," Smith-Marsette said. "It was stupid but we scored and no flag."
Ferentz, surprisingly, did not seem all that bothered by what he called "youthful exuberance."
"If he had nailed the landing, it would been a great move," Ferentz said.
There was more strangeness to come.
When Iowa was forced to punt again in the middle of the fourth quarter, Australian-born freshman Tory Taylor dropped the snap and rather than picking up the ball, he simply kicked it off the ground, sending it skittering about 30 yards down the field.
That apparently is a no-no. Iowa was penalized for an illegal kick and Wisconsin was given the ball at the 5-yard line.
Ferentz admitted that he’s never seen that call in four-plus decades as a player and coach.
"It’s really a heckuva play by Tory," he said. "I guess that’s what guys from Australia do. They see the ball sitting there so they kick it. We’re still trying to figure out how he got the ball that far downfield through all those bodies. It was a strange play and an even stranger enforcement of the penalty."
What happened after that wasn’t that strange if you’ve been watching Iowa over the past six weeks or so.
The defense held. Sophomore Jack Campbell intercepted a pass in the end zone. Tyler Goodson took off on an 80-yard run that clinched the game and the Hawkeyes had their sixth straight victory and possession of that bullish trophy. The celebration began.
As a layer of white gradually covered the field, some players plopped on their backs and spread their wings.
"That was fun," said Iowa safety Dane Belton, who grew up in Tampa. "It’s the first time I’ve ever done a snow angel. It was my first snow game coming from Florida. … We did our thing, man. It felt like the perfect time to break out and do my first snow angel."
Sure, why not? It’s 2020.
