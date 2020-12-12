Doxsie: No shortage of strangeness in Hawkeyes' win

"That wasn’t even going through my mind," Smith Marsette said, smiling again. "I wasn’t even thinking about the flag. It was just an in-the-moment thing."

He said the ankle was fine and he’d know more after it was reexamined Sunday. The boot, he said, was merely a precautionary measure. And he also wasn’t concerned about incurring the wrath of coach Kirk Ferentz.

"I doubt he’d be mad about being up 21-7 at the time," Smith-Marsette said. "It was stupid but we scored and no flag."

Ferentz, surprisingly, did not seem all that bothered by what he called "youthful exuberance."

"If he had nailed the landing, it would been a great move," Ferentz said.

There was more strangeness to come.

When Iowa was forced to punt again in the middle of the fourth quarter, Australian-born freshman Tory Taylor dropped the snap and rather than picking up the ball, he simply kicked it off the ground, sending it skittering about 30 yards down the field.

That apparently is a no-no. Iowa was penalized for an illegal kick and Wisconsin was given the ball at the 5-yard line.

Ferentz admitted that he’s never seen that call in four-plus decades as a player and coach.