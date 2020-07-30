DOXSIE: Review didn't tell us much we didn't already know

Here is the abridged version: The Iowa program has been based on a foundation of toughness and discipline, Black players sometimes have been forced to stifle their individuality and Kirk Ferentz is a great guy.

Some of us came away feeling as though this doesn’t really change anything. It confirms that there has been a long-term problem at Iowa, but I think most of us already had figured that out, right?

“This makes it clear where we’ve fallen short and where we need to get better,’’ director of athletics Gary Barta said in a news conference Thursday afternoon.

But weren’t all those things already clear? We needed 26 pages of legalese to confirm it?

For some reason, this sentence in the second paragraph of the report bothers me: “We were not asked to determine the veracity of any specific allegation or incident.’’

Wasn’t the point of having an impartial, independent, third-party review to ascertain the accuracy of all the things we were hearing?

In conducting the study, a total of 111 individuals were interviewed, which initially sounds pretty thorough. That included 45 current players, 29 former players and 36 current and former employees of the athletic department.