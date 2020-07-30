DOXSIE: Review didn't tell us much we didn't already know

The much awaited independent review of the Iowa football program came out Thursday.
If you were expecting it to include tons of blockbuster revelations that shed new light and fresh insight into the racial disparities within the program, you’re going to be disappointed.
A report that many of us thought might land with a loud bang resulted in little more than a dull thud.
The review, conducted over a period of about six weeks by the Kansas City law firm of Husch Blackwell — that’s Husch, not Hush — didn’t include a lot of fresh material. It was largely a regurgitation of stuff we’ve already heard over the past two months.
It told us the Iowa program has not been a welcoming place for African American athletes. Black players have been asked to conform to a stereotype that went against their natural inclinations. Some coaches crossed the line — in the words of head coach Kirk Ferentz — between “demanding’’ and “demeaning.’’
Some of us hoped that the review might get to the bottom of all these charges, tell us what is and isn’t true, explain why these sorts of things were happening.
Instead, the 26-page report just sort of summarized this summer's headlines. The conclusions are pretty inconclusive. The recommendations are fairly vague.
Here is the abridged version: The Iowa program has been based on a foundation of toughness and discipline, Black players sometimes have been forced to stifle their individuality and Kirk Ferentz is a great guy.
Some of us came away feeling as though this doesn’t really change anything. It confirms that there has been a long-term problem at Iowa, but I think most of us already had figured that out, right?
“This makes it clear where we’ve fallen short and where we need to get better,’’ director of athletics Gary Barta said in a news conference Thursday afternoon.
But weren’t all those things already clear? We needed 26 pages of legalese to confirm it?
For some reason, this sentence in the second paragraph of the report bothers me: “We were not asked to determine the veracity of any specific allegation or incident.’’
Wasn’t the point of having an impartial, independent, third-party review to ascertain the accuracy of all the things we were hearing?
In conducting the study, a total of 111 individuals were interviewed, which initially sounds pretty thorough. That included 45 current players, 29 former players and 36 current and former employees of the athletic department.
The number that seems a bit low there is 29 former players. A bar graph in the report indicates that only 18 of those players are Black. If you’ve been following this story over the past two months, you know that at least 60 Black players have leveled some sort of complaint or accusation via social media. It appears more than two thirds of them weren’t consulted for their opinions.
Another pie chart in the report indicates that only 52% of the interviewees were Black.
One of most troubling things to come out of this summer’s social media siege were accusations that Black athletes are frequently subjected to verbal abuse and innuendo regarding their race in the Iowa program. That led to the parting of ways with strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle back in June.
There actually is very little reference to verbal abuse in the report. There is one paragraph on page 6 and another on page 15.
The page 6 paragraph states that “one former player said the culture is one where it is acceptable to demean people due to disability or race. According to several players, issues within the culture were ‘not just a Chris Doyle problem.’ Those players said the culture problems are systemic and cannot be fixed simply by getting rid of one coach.’’
But Ferentz and Barta made it clear in their news conference that no other personnel changes are expected.
Kirk was asked about the fact that his son, offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, was implicated by several players on social media and he danced neatly around the topic without really answering it.
‘’If there’s anybody in our program that’s not changed then they’re just not paying attention,’’ he said.
The report concludes with this paragraph: “We recommend that the University work with Athletic Director Barta and Head Coach Ferentz to create action steps aimed at improving the culture of the program, eliminating biases, encouraging student-athletes to report concerns of mistreatment, and amplifying the University’s policy statement against retaliation within the football program.’’
Yeah, thanks. How much did this review cost?
Fortunately, it seems those recommendations already were set in motion several weeks ago.
Ferentz apologized again Thursday for the climate that existed in his program over the past 20 years and said he has become the student rather than the teacher this summer.
He said his program still will be based upon discipline and accountability, but said there already have been more open conversations, fewer rules, more tolerance and a heightened sensitivity to the unique needs and desires of the athletes in the program.
For now, he definitely is saying all the right things. Hopefully, it’s more than just lip service.
“The release of this independent review will not be the end of the conversation,’’ Ferentz said. “It’s the beginning of the next chapter in our program’s history.
“We’ve had two great months, really significant months in this program’s history,’’ he added. “That’s all for naught if we don’t have follow-through.’’
